WATCH: ONE flyweight MMA king and MMA legend Demetrious Johnson gives his take on current martial arts landscape

Reigning ONE flyweight MMA world champion Demetrious Johnson had a massively successful year in 2023, as he was able to headline the first-ever ONE Championship card on U.S. soil at ONE Fight Night 10 in May 2023, where he defended his world title against former world champion and rival Adriano Moraes.

Johnson and Adriano settled their 1-1 head-to-head score inside the 1stBank Center in Denver, Colorado, and the former defeated the latter by unanimous decision to retain his 26-pound golden belt. Aside from that victory, the ‘Mighty Mouse’ had enormous success on YouTube as he grew his channel to over 400K subscribers.

The Evolve MMA representative named his channel Mighty Gaming, where he talks about different combat sports topics and does fight previews and breakdowns. In one of his recent episodes on the channel, the 37-year-old American gave out a few awards for different categories of combat sports in 2023.

Johnson captioned the YouTube video with:

“THE 2023 MIGHTY AWARDS ARE HERE!”

Aside from handing out his personal picks for different combat sports categories, Johnson also made his forecast on what the MMA landscape would look like in 2024, specifically looking forward to seeing the two-division world champion Anatoly Malykhin back in action against ONE middleweight MMA world champion Reinier de Ridder.

Demetrious Johnson won his first gold medal at the 2023 World Master IBJJF Jiu-Jitsu Championships

Three months after successfully fending off the challenge from Moraes and officially closing that chapter in his career, Johnson captured his first-ever gold medal in the 2023 World Master IBJJF Jiu-Jitsu Championship in Las Vegas after topping the Master 2 featherweight brown belt division.

Because of the victory, the American was able to earn his second stripe on his brown belt after the tournament, as it was awarded to him right after receiving his medal at the podium. This achievement has moved DJ closer to reaching the coveted BJJ Black Belt status.