“My jiu-jitsu is what separates me” - Demetrious Johnson on how would have handled Bradley Martyn’s sheer size advantage

ONE flyweight MMA world champion, Demetrious Johnson, is a multiple-time world champion and a beloved personality in the combat sports community, which is why when Bradley Martyn, who is a social media fitness influencer, called him out, many fans sided with Johnson.

But Demetrious Johnson remained unfazed and calm about the challenge of the 6-foot-3, 260-pounder in a potential grappling match. In a recent appearance on the Jaxxon Podcast, the 37-year-old American narrated how the beef with Martyn began and how Brendan Schaub became the middleman by it.

The ‘Mighty Mouse’ stated:

“I didn’t call him out. He called me out. And this is Brendan Schaub. So you know who Bradley Martyn is? I’m a nice guy. We’re talking. Me and Brendan Schaub, he was saying but I'm 260 though. That’s his whole gimmick. And he’s also athletic and actually grappled a gentleman over in my last seminar. He’s like 230 so I got 30 more pounds to get. The type of style you would need for him is like one: He’s way bigger, so you got to calculate that into the equation.”

Demetrious Johnson also explained how his incredible and elite jiu-jitsu skills would make up for the massive weight and height difference against Martyn, as he plans to fully maximize it if they ever cross paths either in a grappling match or in a street fight. He added:

“The biggest thing that I have going for me over a guy who’s 260 and you say Bradley Martyn is, is my skill set. Granted like if he runs and f*cking tackles me, then it’s like, okay, I can blow my rib out. My jiu-jitsu is what’s going to separate me from getting into his legs and turns into heel hook or whatever it may be. I’ll always believe in my skill set over somebody who’s 300 lbs. Just because you’re bigger than me doesn’t mean you’re necessarily going to beat me.”

Demetrious Johnson proves his elite Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu skills at the World Master IBJJF Jiu-Jitsu Championships

Weeks after Martyn’s hot take about his winning a potential grappling match over Johnson, the AMC Pankration and Evolve MMA representative has captured his first-ever gold medal at the World Master IBJJF Jiu-Jitsu Championships by dominating the Master 2 featherweight brown belt division.

In the aftermath of the tournament, where he swept all his matches in the category, Demetrious Johnson also received his second stripe brown belt to move towards his ultimate goal of achieving black belt status in ‘The Gentle Art.’