“Love to see support from one of my GOATs” - Fans loving Demetrious Johnson's inspirational push on Discord

ONE flyweight MMA world champion, Demetrious Johnson, is one of the best role models in the sport of mixed martial arts. He proved this by recently posting a screenshot of one of his conversations with a fan on Discord.

Johnson had an exchange of messages with user ‘gabriel’ on the platform and gave out an inspirational message to take control of his emotions and find the root of his anxiety.

The ‘Mighty Mouse’ captioned his post:

“I told him now make that bull your B@&ch #stayhard”

Since giving this advice, ‘gabriel’ has improved his way of life. This recent interaction by the 37-year-old American has proved that he’s not only the best at fighting inside the case but also a man for the people. Because of this, his fans and followers loved him even more as they showered him with positive messages.

Instagram users @hombreacabado, @hess.of.the.stone.age, @killharoon, @vaddy91, @smash_until_happy, and @zack applauded Johnson for this gesture, as they positively commented:

“Sometimes we just need the best fighter in the world to tell us to get up and go”

“Mighty is almighty . Love to see support from one of my GOATS”

“We need a Mighty Mouse discord server”

“Discord is where it’s at. Therapy time with mighty”

“I would probably follow any advice you give, you’re the🐐”

“What don’t you do, legend man”

Screenshot of fans' comments

Demetrious Johnson gives out inspiration from hard life experiences that he went through

Before Johnson became one of the greatest MMA fighters in history and a sports icon, he had a tough childhood that made him a strong person. He positively channeled these experiences and worked hard to achieve a successful professional career.

He even worked as a construction worker before finally deciding to fully focus on improving his fighting skills. Since then, he has become the greatest UFC flyweight world champion and ultimately found his way into the world’s largest martial arts organization to continue his dominance.