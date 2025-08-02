UFC middleweight Joe Pyfer recently opened up about the challenges he faced during his early years. The 28-year-old revealed the severity and violence he experienced from his father.

'Bodybagz' is one of the rising stars in the UFC roster. Aside from his loss to Jack Hermansson, he has defeated notable fighters such as Gerald Meerschaert and Kelvin Gastelum. However, his journey to becoming an elite MMA professional was far from easy.

In a recent discussion on the Shawn Ryan Show, Pyfer reflected on the brutality he endured from his father, saying:

"I used to be so afraid to leave my room after getting punished. I would piss out the window because if I even tried to go to the bathroom to go get a sip, I got beat the f**k out of for it... F**king terrified and I pissed myself till I was about 12 years old. Wake up from nightmares and sh*t." [48:06]

He added:

"He used to do the most humiliating sh*t where you'd have to pull your pants down, they're all sitting in the living room, and you make them all sit in the living room and then beat your a** bare naked in front of all of them, which is very humiliating. You got four f**king sisters. I'm pulling my a** out in front of them just so you can beat me. And he would beat you till you cried." [51:23]

Check out Joe Pyfer's comments below:

Joe Pyfer reveals how his dream was to be "in the UFC"

Joe Pyfer entered the UFC through Dana White's Contender Series in 2022. In the aforementioned interview on the Shawn Ryan Show, Pyfer also revealed that he has always dreamed of competing in the UFC.

He said:

"So, I always had this dream. I always wanted to fight. I always wanted to be in the UFC. I always envisioned people chanting my name and 20,000 fans, and me walking out in the UFC. It was never anything else. It wasn't Bellator, it wasn't ONE Championship. It was always UFC." [2:49:37]

