"He was beaten by MMA fighter" - Fans react as Tyson Fury calls Anthony Joshua "big, useless sausage"

Anthony Joshua recently found himself on the receiving end of Tyson Fury's oratorical trash-talking.

'The Gypsy King' is preparing to square off against Oleksandr Usyk in a 12-round clash for the historic undisputed heavyweight championship, set to take place on May 18 at the Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

During a recent conversation with TNT Sports, Fury found himself unable to overlook his compatriot 'AJ'. Joshua's recent resurgence after consecutive losses to Usyk, particularly his remarkable victory over Francis Ngannou last month, has ignited excitement among fans eagerly awaiting their long-anticipated showdown with the WBC heavyweight champion.

After 'The Gypsy King' previewed his upcoming showdown with Usyk, he was questioned about any concerns regarding Joshua's recent form. Fury replied:

"I just want to say, 'AJ' is a big fat sausage. Should I say a big useless sausage? AJ, I know it's been rattling your cage, you big useless sausage. When I beat this guy [Usyk] who beat you twice I think, get up."

Check out Tyson Fury's comments below:

Fury's remarks stirred up a diverse spectrum of reactions from fans.

One fan wrote:

"AJ dropped, and KO'D the guy that dropped him."

Another wrote:

"Coming from the Gypsy Queen the sausage heavyweight duck."

Check out some more reactions below:

"He was beaten by MMA fighter."

"You could've said this on March 8."

Credits: @tntsportsboxing on Instagram

Fury is coming off a split decision win against the former UFC heavyweight champion last October. However, a severe cut above Fury's right eye, sustained during a sparring session just one day before, led to the postponement of the bout.

Bob Arum hints at Wembley bout for Tyson Fury vs. Anthony Joshua

Top Rank CEO, Bob Arum recently said that should Tyson Fury emerge victorious against Oleksandr Usyk, a potential showdown with Anthony Joshua could be on the cards, possibly at Wembley Stadium in London.

During a recent interview with Sky Sports, Arum stated:

"Looking at Tyson Fury, if he beats Usyk and fights Usyk again and beats him and then does a massive fight hopefully in the UK at Wembley Stadium against Joshua, that would really put an exclamation point to his great career."

Arum also kept open the possibility of a Fury vs. Joshua bout happening later this year, suggesting that 'The Cat' might be inclined to forgo a rematch in favor of the financial opportunities such a matchup could present.

Poll : Will we see Tyson Fury vs. Anthony Joshua this year? YES NO 0 votes View Discussion