"He better come train with me" - A.J. McKee is open to training Jake Paul for an MMA fight

Jake Paul has been successful in all of his boxing matches so far and seems interested in making the move to MMA one day. While Paul has plenty of MMA gyms to explore, Bellator featherweight champion A.J. McKee has offered to prepare 'The Problem Child' for his MMA debut.

During an interaction with TMZ Sports, the undefeated Bellator fighter gave his thoughts on how the Cleveland native could do in the octagon. 'Mercenary' even offered to train Paul for his pro-MMA debut at his gym. McKee said:

"S**t, he better come train with me but he could do good, you know what I mean. I feel like anybody that has a mindset and sets their mind on achieving a goal. The mind is a very powerful thing so if he wants to do it, he can do it. I think he has already shown his skills and what he can do in boxing. So, if he wants to take it to a different lane, why not? I'll train anybody. If you're trying to be the best, you know where to come. I've seen anybody and everybody you can think of - from Rampage, Randy Couture, Chuck Liddell, Tyron Woodley, anybody you can think of - I've seen in our gym."

You can watch McKee's full interaction with TMZ Sports below:

AJ McKee is one of Bellator MMA’s biggest stars and the No.1 pound-for-pound fighter in the promotion. He is coming off a huge win over Patricio ‘Pitbull’ Freire, whom he submitted via guillotine choke in the first round at Bellator 263. McKee extended his perfect record to 18-0 with this victory.

Jake Paul wants to train at AKA with Khabib Nurmagomedov and Javier Mendez

Jake Paul was extremely confident heading into his latest fight with Woodley and had already considered a move to MMA down the line. In the lead-up to the fight, 'The Problem Child' revealed that he had already discussed training with coach Javier Mendez and former lightweight kingpin Khabib Nurmagomedov at AKA to make the switch to MMA.

Here's what Jake Paul said following his pre-fight press conference:

"I don't see why if I can do boxing at this high of a level that I couldn't do MMA at this high of a level. You know, I'm going to go get coached up by Jav Mendez, Team Khabib and that's that. They're down - 100 percent."

You can catch Jake Paul talking about training at the AKA below:

Jake Paul continues to silence the doubters and critics with his impressive performances in the boxing ring. On December 18, the YouTube-turned prizefighter flattened former UFC welterweight champion Tyron Woodley with a hellacious overhand right in the sixth round of their bout.

