"He has big incentive" - Dominick Cruz and Matan Even debate whether Jamahal Hill would fight disabled female fighter for "$100 million"

Former two-time bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz was recently in conversation with American influencer Matan Even, and the two got to talking about a hypothetical matchup.

The hypothetical matchup proposed by Even pitted a disabled woman fighter against former light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill. Even seemed determined to stack the odds against the disabled woman. Speaking to Cruz, he proposed:

"Do you think women should be allowed to fight in the UFC? [Oh yeah] What if they are disabled? [So two disabled women, right?] No, no, just one man and one disabled woman. [Does the woman have a weight advantage?] No the woman is a lightweight and light heavyweight man, maybe Jamahal Hill, he came on the podcast before so he will be able to do good one. [I think that he has got a soft heart so he would let the woman win] They said that they will give him a $100 million if he wins so he has big incentive to win. [So Hill would smash the handicapped woman]"

Even then went on to list all the handicaps the female fighter would suffer from. Cruz and Even also delved into U.S. politics as they speculated whether president Joe Biden would fund the disabled fighter's camp with taxpayer money.

Check out Matan Even and Dominick Cruz's conversation below on YouTube (17:50):

Deiveson Figueiredo wants to fight Dominick Cruz at UFC 303

Former two-time flyweight champion Deiveson Figueiredo wants to take on Dominick Cruz at UFC 303 on June 29.

Figueiredo mentioned that it was his dream fight in the bantamweight division, where he made his debut in 2023. The Brazilian has found success at 135 pounds, winning both his bouts against battle-tested opposition in Rob Font and Cody Garbrandt.

Figueiredo made the callout in an interview with Canal Encarada:

"People are throwing some names at me, but what I really want is to fulfill a dream of mine, which is to face Dominick Cruz. For me, it would be sensational to fight on the [Conor] McGregor card in June. That depends on [Cruz] signing the contract, and I'll be ready. I want to fight him. I want to make this fight happen."

However, it is puzzling that Figueiredo would want to fight someone ranked five places below him in the division.

Check out Deiveson Figueiredo's full comments below on YouTube (1:08):