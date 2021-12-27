"He blew me away" - Kelvin Gastelum all praises for Willem Dafoe's performance in 'Spider-Man: No Way Home'

Kelvin Gastelum was blown away by Hollywood actor Willem Dafoe's turn as the popular super-villain Green Goblin in the recently released blockbuster 'Spider-Man: No Way Home.' Dafoe first played the character back in 2002, in the Sam Raimi-directed Spider-Man, and earned massive praise for his performance.

19 years later, Willem Dafoe once again played the character, much to the amusement of Spider-Man fans worldwide. Gastelum recently watched the movie and couldn't stop raving about the veteran's performance. According to the UFC star, Dafoe was the best actor in the entire movie.

Kelvin Gastelum took to Twitter to shower praise on Dafoe for entertaining audiences as the Green Goblin.

"Mr. #WilliamDafoe on #SpiderManNoWayHome was the best actor in the whole movie! He blew me away," Kelvin Gastelum wrote.

[Note: This article contains spoilers from Spider-Man: No Way Home!]

Spider-Man: No Way Home has been shattering box office records worldwide, becoming the first film to earn over $1 billion in the pandemic era. The movie stars Tom Holland in his third solo outing as Spider-Man along with Zendaya and Jacob Batalon, reprising their roles as Michelle 'MJ' Jones Watson and Ned Leeds respectively.

The makers also provided fans with a nostalgic Christmas present by getting Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield, who've both played the superhero previously, to reprise their roles as Peter Parker/Spider-Man in the movie.

The action-packed blockbuster also features appearances from legendary actors like Benedict Cumberbatch, Alfred Molina and Jamie Foxx.

Will a change in weight class reverse Kelvin Gastelum's fortunes?

After losing five out of his last six fights in the UFC, Kelvin Gastelum hopes to bring a turnaround in his fortunes by moving to welterweight. The former middleweight title challenger recently stated that he's contemplating a move to 170lbs down the line.

Kelvin Gastelum furthermore informed he is likely to step back inside the octagon sometime next year.

"Well, that's something I'm thinking about. Maybe possibly hire a dietician, maybe move down. But it'll take some time, you know. If I [move to welterweight], I will probably fight next year, which is most likely the case," Gastelum told The Schmo.

Check out Gastelum's conversation with The Schmo below:

