"That's something that I'm thinking about" - Kelvin Gastelum is considering a return to welterweight

Kelvin Gastelum is considering moving back to welterweight. The No.10-ranked middleweight is coming off the back of five losses in his last six UFC outings.

In an interview with The Schmo, Gastelum stated his next fight would possibly be at welterweight, owing to his recent skid at 185lbs. Gastelum is likely to next fight in 2022. He is considering hiring a dietician for the major weight cut.

"Well, that's something that I'm thinking about. Maybe possibly hire a dietician, maybe move down. But it'll take some time, you know. If I [move down to welterweight], I will probably fight next year, which is most likely the case," said Kelvin Gastelum.

The 15-lbs weight cut to welterweight is undoubtedly going to be arduous for Kelvin Gastelum. The top-tier middleweight has struggled to make weight on several occasions in the past.

During his welterweight run in the UFC, Gastelum missed weight thrice. At UFC 44, he weighed in at 1.75 pounds over the limit against Nico Musoke. Then, at UFC 183, he tipped the scales at a whopping 180lbs against Tyron Woodley. Lastly, his bout with Donald 'Cowboy' Cerrone at UFC 205 was scrapped as he couldn't make weight.

#OnAmission4Gold @KelvinGastelum I will not be fighting @Cowboycerrone 2morrow on account that I couldn't make the wght limit. I apologize 2 cowboy ure a legend. God bless. I will not be fighting @Cowboycerrone 2morrow on account that I couldn't make the wght limit. I apologize 2 cowboy ure a legend. God bless.

Due to his struggles with making weight, Gastelum moved up a division. He has experience with the higher weight class. He won season 17 of The Ultimate Fighter at middleweight. The move evidently worked wonders for him as he pocketed wins over the likes of Tim Kennedy, Michael Bisping and Jacare Souza. He then faced Israel Adesanya for the interim title at UFC 236 but fell short.

Kelvin Gastelum reflects on his iconic fight with Israel Adesanya

UFC 236 Holloway v Poirier 2

Kelvin Gastelum vs. Israel Adesanya was one of the most entertaining title fights in UFC history. The interim belt, which served as the main event for UFC 236, was nominated as one of the 'top ten fights of 2019' by the promotion.

Speaking about the epic five-round back-and-forth he had with 'The Last Stylebender,' Kelvin Gastelum said:

"To me that was the most fun I've ever had. We live and we train for these kinds of fights. You know, I didn't get the result that I wanted but I had a hell of a time, that's for damn sure."

