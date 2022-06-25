"He should not box no more man" - When Adrien Broner told Conor McGregor to never return to boxing ring 

Conor McGregor made his pro boxing debut in a losing effort to Floyd Mayweather in 2017. In an interview with TMZ Sports later that year, American boxer Adrien Broner said the UFC star should never box again.

Broner said that he didn't think 'The Notorious' would fare well against any younger boxers, seeing how he performed against an old Mayweather. The boxer asked McGregor to return to the UFC:

"He should not box no more man... He has made a sh** load of money man. Go back to the UFC and win... You've got to understand, Floyd, he's an older Floyd. So if he fight anybody else, he's going to fight a young lion. We're going to make an example out of his a**. I think he should just run"

Watch Adrien Broner talk about Conor McGregor below:

As per a new report by Fight Hype.com, McGregor and Mayweather are reportedly in talks for a rematch. The deal is expected to fetch Mayweather a nine-figure payday.

FIGHTHYPE.COM @fighthype FLOYD MAYWEATHER AND CONOR MCGREGOR IN TALKS FOR REMATCH; MAYWEATHER EYES 9-FIGURE PAYDAY dlvr.it/SSkZSz FLOYD MAYWEATHER AND CONOR MCGREGOR IN TALKS FOR REMATCH; MAYWEATHER EYES 9-FIGURE PAYDAY dlvr.it/SSkZSz

Since the first meeting between the two fighters, UFC president Dana White had made it clear that a potential rematch could only happen if Mayweather steps into the octagon.

How Conor McGregor's UFC career has fared since his bout with Mayweather

Conor McGregor's UFC career since the Mayweather loss has been fairly lacklustre. The fighter's record is 1-3 since his UFC return in 2018. Even so, his fight purse has seen a significant rise since his boxing loss.

McGregor returned to mixed martial arts for the first time since his pro boxing debut at UFC 229 against Khabib Nurmagomedov. The Irishman lost the fight via a fourth-round submission.

danawhite @danawhite Khabib vs McGregor October 6th on PPV Khabib vs McGregor October 6th on PPV https://t.co/VswvTdQEha

Despite losing the super fight, McGregor reportedly earned a gargantuan sum of $50 million for the event, including pay-per-view shares.

ESPN MMA @espnmma



says he made $50 million for the Khabib fight and predicts an $80 million payday for "They think I'm toast, Ariel, but I'm still the bread." @TheNotoriousMMA says he made $50 million for the Khabib fight and predicts an $80 million payday for #UFC246 (via @arielhelwani "They think I'm toast, Ariel, but I'm still the bread." 🍞@TheNotoriousMMA says he made $50 million for the Khabib fight and predicts an $80 million payday for #UFC246 (via @arielhelwani) https://t.co/UjpLhbDBAC

'The Notorious' returned to winning ways at UFC 246 with a first-round TKO victory against Donald Cerrone. In an interview with Ariel Helwani, the former double champion said that he was going to make $80 million from the fight.

Conor McGregor then fought Dustin Poirier twice at both UFC 257 and UFC 264, losing on both occasions. The Irishman suffered a horrific leg injury during the UFC 264 bout which has kept him out of action since July 2021.

'The Notorious' reportedly made a whopping $23 million for his last Dustin Poirier fight. His form may be temporary, but his appeal, it seems, is permanent.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far