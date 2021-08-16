How much did Conor McGregor make in his last fight at UFC 264?

Conor McGregor reportedly pocketed a whopping $23,011,000 for his UFC 264 main event loss to Dustin Poirier.

The numbers have not been officially released since the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) made a decision last year to no longer disclose a fighter’s pay. However, MMA Salaries made a detailed estimate of the payout based on previous fight contracts, trends and drawing power.

According to the site, McGregor earned just over $23 million for the headlining bout, which also included a $18 million pay-per-view bonus. Meanwhile Dustin Poirier is estimated to have earned $5 million for his trilogy win against McGregor.

While the Irishman is estimated to have a base salary of about $5 million, Poirier’s is at $1.5 million. MMA salaries also estimates that Conor McGregor earned $11,000 in sponsorship money, while Poirier received $21,000 for the same.

Neither fighter was awarded a winning bonus or any of the post-fight bonuses handed out by Dana White.

According to promotion president Dana White, UFC 264 was a massive success, with 20,062 people filling the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas for a gate of about $16.7 million.

The event also recorded the second highest pay-per-view sales in UFC history at 1.8 million.

Conor McGregor has revealed a potential timeline for his return

Conor McGregor took on Dustin Poirier for a third time in the main event at UFC 264. However, the highly anticipated trilogy fight was met with an anticlimactic ending as the Irishman suffered a broken leg at the end of the opening round.

After a thrilling five minutes almost drew to a close, McGregor's leg suddenly gave way as he tried to step back. While 'The Notorious' Irishman survived the onslaught from Poirier, he was unable to continue due to his horrific injury. Dustin Poirier was declared the winner via TKO due to a doctor's stoppage.

Conor McGregor underwent successful surgery and is currently on the way to recovery. In a recent Q&A session on Twitter, McGregor informed fans of a potential timeline for his return to the octagon. The former two-division champion will supposedly return to action next year 'locked and loaded'.

2022. I’m improving rapidly! Working with the best team money can buy!

2022. I'm improving rapidly! Working with the best team money can buy!

I'll be back in no time, lock loaded!

