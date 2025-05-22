  • home icon
  • “He was built for it” - Jonathan Haggerty always knew his younger brother Freddie was meant to follow his path as a fighter

By Vince Richards
Modified May 22, 2025 13:37 GMT
Jonathan Haggerty (left) and Freddie Haggerty (right). [Photo from ONE Championship]
Jonathan Haggerty always knew his younger brother Freddie was meant for the cutthroat business of professional combat sports.

The Haggerty brothers were recently featured in the 7th edition of pop culture magazine CircleZeroEight, and the older of the two revealed the moment he knew Freddie could thrive in professional Muay Thai.

Even though Freddie was the smallest kid on the block, Jonathan said his younger brother never displayed any semblance of fear in front of anyone.

Jonathan Haggerty said:

"He was always the smallest kid in school, but had the biggest heart. That told me he was built for it."

Jonathan, who's seven years older than Freddie, ultimately paved the way for his younger brother in ONE Championship.

After making his promotional debut in January 2019, Jonathan gradually worked his way to the top of ONE Championship to become one of the biggest global superstars in Muay Thai and kickboxing.

Jonathan previously held the ONE flyweight and bantamweight Muay Thai world titles, and now reigns as the ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion.

'The General' is coming off a successful world title defense when he retained the ONE bantamweight kickboxing world championship against Chinese superstar Wei Rui at ONE 171: Qatar in February.

Freddie has yet to achieve the same level of success his older brother Jonathan achieved, but the 20-year-old is undoubtedly one of the fastest rising stars on the promotion.

Freddie sports a 3-1 record, and has wins over Dankalong Sor Dechapan, Maisangnern Sor Yingcharoenkarnchang, and Kaoklai Chor Hapayak.

Jonathan Haggerty is eyeing his revenge over Rodtang Jitmuangnon

Jonathan Haggerty is determined to fix his mistakes in his ONE Championship run.

The British superstar suffered two world title losses against Rodtang Jitmuangnon early in his promotional run, the first of which dethroned him of the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world title.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post, Haggerty said he'd like to take a shot at Rodtang in a potential trilogy. He said:

"Yeah, definitely. I think it’s my turn now to get the win. It will be at bantamweight if it were to happen. Flyweight is just not suitable for me if I’m honest. Yeah, I’m excited to see if it does happens."
Vince Richards

Vince has been writing Philippine sports since 2013 having covered practically every major organization and league in the country. He also covers international outfits that hold shows in the Philippines.

Edited by Tejas Rathi
