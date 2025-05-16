"It's my turn now to get the win" - Jonathan Haggerty confident he’ll gain one over Rodtang in possible trilogy

Jonathan Haggerty believes it's his time to come out on top in a proposed trilogy fight with Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

In one of the fiercest rivalries in ONE Championship history, 'The General' and Rodtang went toe-to-toe twice between August 2019 and January 2020. While Haggerty narrowly came up short against 'The Iron Man' in their inaugural meeting, their second scrap was much more decisive.

Falling 0-2 against Rodtang, Haggerty ultimately moved up, competing at flyweight a few more times, making the move to bantamweight and becoming a two-sport ONE world champion in the process.

Now, ONE Championship is looking to deliver the long-awaited threequel between two of Muay Thai's greatest strikers, and Haggerty believes it will finally be his time to shine against 'The Iron Man'. In an interview with the South China Morning Post, Haggerty said:

"Yeah, definitely. I think it’s my turn now to get the win. It will be at bantamweight if it were to happen. Flyweight is just not suitable for me if I’m honest. Yeah, I’m excited to see if it does happens."

Jonathan Haggerty has been on fire since losing to Rodtang

In the time since his back-to-back losses against Rodtang, Haggerty has earned big wins over some of the biggest names in both Muay Thai and kickboxing, including Nong-O Hama, Felipe Lobo, Fabricio Andrade, and Wei Rui.

Along the way, he claimed both the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world championships, the latter of which he still holds.

Haggerty's most recent appearance inside the ring came at ONE 171 in February when he delivered a dominant showing against the aforementioned Wei Rui in Qatar.

What's next for 'The General' remains to be seen, but if ONE CEO Chatri Sityodtong gets his wish, it'll be a rematch with Rodtang nearly four years in the making.

