  • home icon
  • MMA
  • ONE Championship
  • "It's my turn now to get the win" - Jonathan Haggerty confident he’ll gain one over Rodtang in possible trilogy

"It's my turn now to get the win" - Jonathan Haggerty confident he’ll gain one over Rodtang in possible trilogy

By Craig Pekios
Modified May 16, 2025 00:19 GMT
Image provided by ONE Championship
[Images courtesy: ONE Championship]

Jonathan Haggerty believes it's his time to come out on top in a proposed trilogy fight with Rodtang Jitmuangnon.

Ad

In one of the fiercest rivalries in ONE Championship history, 'The General' and Rodtang went toe-to-toe twice between August 2019 and January 2020. While Haggerty narrowly came up short against 'The Iron Man' in their inaugural meeting, their second scrap was much more decisive.

youtube-cover
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Falling 0-2 against Rodtang, Haggerty ultimately moved up, competing at flyweight a few more times, making the move to bantamweight and becoming a two-sport ONE world champion in the process.

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Now, ONE Championship is looking to deliver the long-awaited threequel between two of Muay Thai's greatest strikers, and Haggerty believes it will finally be his time to shine against 'The Iron Man'. In an interview with the South China Morning Post, Haggerty said:

Ad
"Yeah, definitely. I think it’s my turn now to get the win. It will be at bantamweight if it were to happen. Flyweight is just not suitable for me if I’m honest. Yeah, I’m excited to see if it does happens."
youtube-cover
Ad

Jonathan Haggerty has been on fire since losing to Rodtang

In the time since his back-to-back losses against Rodtang, Haggerty has earned big wins over some of the biggest names in both Muay Thai and kickboxing, including Nong-O Hama, Felipe Lobo, Fabricio Andrade, and Wei Rui.

Along the way, he claimed both the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai and kickboxing world championships, the latter of which he still holds.

Ad

Haggerty's most recent appearance inside the ring came at ONE 171 in February when he delivered a dominant showing against the aforementioned Wei Rui in Qatar.

What's next for 'The General' remains to be seen, but if ONE CEO Chatri Sityodtong gets his wish, it'll be a rematch with Rodtang nearly four years in the making.

About the author
Craig Pekios

Craig Pekios

Twitter icon

Craig Pekios, a sports journalist at Sportskeeda, specializes in covering mixed martial arts, professional boxing, and Brazilian jiu-jitsu. Craig's passion for MMA began with discovering the UFC on VHS tapes. He holds a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration and a minor in Journalism and has covered various topics from the world of MMA, boxing, and BJJ, including news, announcements, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds.

Craig has also contributed to MMA outlets Overtime Heroics MMA, LowKick MMA, and MiddleEasy, covering a variety of topics in combat sports.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Jigyanshushri Mahanta
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications