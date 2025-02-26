“Right hand hospital, left hand cemetery” - Fans grimace at the brutal finishes ONE Championship’ stars produced at ONE 171

Nearly a week has passed since ONE 171 lit up the Lusail Sports Arena in Qatar, yet the buzz on social media remains electric.

It's easy to see why — five spectacular finishes stole the show, each earning a well-deserved $50,000 performance bonus from ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong.

To relive the action, the promotion recently shared a carousel of highlights on Instagram, showcasing the night’s most thrilling moments:

Leading the charge was Joshua Pacio, who cemented his status as the undisputed ONE strawweight MMA world champion in a high-stakes trilogy bout against interim titleholder Jarred Brooks.

The Filipino superstar weathered a dangerous opening from Brooks before turning the tide in the second round with an unexpected display of ground dominance.

Demonstrating rock-solid top control, Pacio pinned his American rival down and hammered him with body shots before sealing the stoppage with a relentless barrage of punches to the head along the cage fence.

Meanwhile, Roberto Soldic delivered an early contender for 2025’s Knockout of the Year with a one-punch destruction of Dagi Arslanaliev.

As Arslanaliev unleashed a body kick, the Croatian hard-hitter countered with a perfectly timed left hook, sending Turkish powerhouse crashing face-first to the canvas.

On the other hand, Ayaka Miura and Kade Ruotolo delivered masterful performances, each securing submission victories with crushing, tap-inducing finishes.

With triumphs like these, it’s no surprise that ONE 171 continues to dominate the conversation among fight fans worldwide:

Shamil Erdogan pulverizes Aung La N Sang again at ONE 171

Rounding out ONE 171’s most explosive moments was Shamil Erdogan, who authored an even more emphatic conquest in his 210-pound catchweight rematch against Aung La N Sang.

Unlike their first encounter at ONE 168 in September 2024 — where Erdogan secured a stoppage near the three-minute mark of the opening round — this time, he needed less than 30 seconds to get the job done.

The snap of Erdogan's head kick reverberated through the venue, rendering Aung La N Sang unconscious in a stunning display of striking precision.

