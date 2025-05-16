"He woke up for this fight" - Jonathan Haggerty analyzes Rodtang's renewed focus in win over Takeru at ONE 172

English striking maestro Jonathan Haggerty believes a fully motivated Rodtang Jitmuangnon is virtually unstoppable, as evidenced by his commanding victory over Takeru Segawa at ONE 172.

The Londoner offered his professional assessment of 'The Iron Man's' impressive performance that took place inside Japan's legendary Saitama Super Arena in March, noting a distinct shift in the Thai's approach and intensity—something that he evidently lacked in recent outings in ONE Championship.

"Yeah, he looked like he woke up for this fight," Jonathan Haggerty told the South China Morning Post when asked if he was surprised by the decisive nature of Rodtang's victory.

He continued:

"But like I've always said before, that Rodtang, if he turns up for anyone at flyweight, it's going to be hard to beat him. Yeah, impressive."

Rodtang needed only 80 seconds to put 'The Natural Born Crusher' to sleep in their flyweight kickboxing joust that headlined the organization's epic card in Saitama, Japan.

The ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion, of course, has tasted the Thai megastar's brutal power firsthand when they crossed paths in the organization twice.

'The General' suffered back-to-back defeats to Rodtang in their ONE flyweight Muay Thai world championship duels, which took place in August 2019 and January 2020.

Fight fans who missed any of the action from ONE 172: Takeru vs. Rodtang can watch the event in its entirety at watch.onefc.com.

Watch the full interview here:

Jonathan Haggerty confident he'll beat Rodtang in potential trilogy

Despite holding Rodtang in high regard, Jonathan Haggerty remains confident that he'll be able to finally beat the Thai icon if they cross paths for the third time in ONE Championship.

"I think it's my turn now to get the win. It will be at bantamweight if it were to happen. Yeah, I'm excited to see if it does happen," Haggerty shared in the same interview.

The bantamweight kickboxing king was last in action in his successful title defense against 'Demon Blade' Wei Rui at ONE 171: Qatar this past February.

