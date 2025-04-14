"He can beat Eersel" - Liam Nolan backs fellow Brit George Jarvis to unseat Suriname icon from lightweight Muay Thai throne

Lightweight Muay Thai contender Liam Nolan is convinced that his British compatriot George Jarvis has the tools to beat the reigning undisputed ONE lightweight Muay Thai world champion Regian Eersel.
Nolan shared this thought during his recent interview with Sky Sports, where he proclaimed:
"I think he can beat Eersel. Eersel's great but George has got the Muay Thai style... It's a good fight."
'Lethal's' conviction was recently validated after Jarvis defeated Mouchcine Chafi in their showdown last April 4 at ONE Fight Night 30 via unanimous decision inside Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.
With the win, the 24-year-old rising star notched his fourth straight win under the world's largest martial arts organization and improved his record to 4-1 in ONE Championship.
Liam Nolan set to face Nauzet Trujillo in a rematch at ONE Fight Night 31 on May 2 in Bangkok
The Knowlesy Academy-affiliated athlete is currently preparing for his return to the ONE Championship stage on May 2, as he is scheduled to rematch Nauzet Trujillo in a lightweight Muay Thai rematch inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand as part of the ONE Fight Night 31 card.
Nolan aims to tie his head-to-head score with Trujillo and return to the winner's circle after he absorbed a tough unanimous decision loss last February 2024 at ONE Fight Night 19, highlighted by a second-round knockdown.
The 27-year-old contender also wants to improve his ONE Championship record to five wins and four losses and continue his trajectory toward a potential shot at the coveted 26-pound golden belt.
The former WBC Muay Thai champion looks to add the Spanish star to his hit list that already has the names of Brown Pinas, Kim Kyung Lock, Eddie Abasolo, and Ali Aliev.
North American viewers with an active Prime Video subscription can watch all the action at ONE Fight Night 31 on May 2, which will take place inside the Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand.