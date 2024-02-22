ONE heavyweight MMA contender Amir Aliakbari certainly wears his heart on his sleeve. Arjan Bhullar, though, believes that will be the Iranian’s downfall once they lock horns at ONE 166: Qatar this coming March 1.

These two hulking behemoths will electrify the Lusail Sports Arena in what could possibly be a heavyweight MMA world title eliminator bout.

In a bid to return to the winning column, Bhullar has studied his upcoming opponent extensively and has already narrowed in on his supposed weaknesses.

‘Singh’, in an interview with ONE, said he’ll attack those apparent holes in Aliakbari’s armor.

“Weakness is the way he's lost. He can get knocked out; he can show some fatigue. He can show emotions, he can be very emotional. So, a lot of those things are things we're looking at for sure.”

After losing his first two matches under the ONE banner, Amir Aliakbari came roaring back with three straight victories to put himself back in contention.

The Tehran native viciously finished Mauro Cerilli, Brandon Vera, and most recently Dustin Joynson.

We’ve also seen how fiery Amir Aliakbari can get, following his heated in-ring altercation with heavyweight MMA kingpin Anatoly Malykhin last year.

As far as Bhullar is concerned, he’ll exploit Aliakbari’s shortcomings and leave victorious at ONE 166: Qatar.

Anatoly Malykhin says Amir Aliakbari and Arjan Bhullar will feel "awkward" around him at ONE 166

Meanwhile, two-division MMA world champion Anatoly Malykhin addressed the elephant in the room regarding ONE’s Middle East debut.

After all, he’ll be fighting in the same card as Aliakbari and Bhullar, whom he bought knocked out before. Needless to say, these three hulking figures will bump into each other one way or another.

‘Sladkiy’ though, doesn’t mind at all. However, he can’t say the same for his two adversaries.

Malykhin told the South China Morning Post:

“It would be better if nobody would be near me, to look at my face, because it would be really [awkward] for them.”

ONE 166: Qatar will air live on March 1 free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada

See the interview below: