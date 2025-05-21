“He can fight anyone” - Stamp Fairtex expects towering phenom Nabil Anane to elevate to the next level in potential super fights

Stamp Fairtex believes Nabil Anane has yet to fulfill his untapped potential.

Ad

The 6-foot-4 phenom is possibly the fastest rising star on the planet, with his incredible seven-fight winning streak pushing him to unprecedented success in his young career.

Stamp, however, sees a greater future for the ONE interim bantamweight Muay Thai world champion.

In an interview with the South China Morning Post, Stamp said Anane could reach the highest gear once he steps inside the ring with some of this generation's best fighters.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

The former three-sport world champion believes that besides a trilogy against Superlek Kiatmoo9, fights against Rodtang Jitmuangnon and ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion Jonathan Haggerty could elevate Anane to new heights.

Stamp Fairtex said:

"Nabil is a really good fighter, and he learned so fast, and he improved a lot. I feel like he has a good future, and he has a lot of challenges to fight with legends like Superlek, like Rodtang, and Jonathan, and I think he can fight anyone."

Ad

Ad

Anane had a minor speed bump in his ONE Championship debut, losing to Superlek, the reigning ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion, in June 2023.

That defeat, however, turned into motivation, and Anane went on a terrifying seven-fight winning streak across the flyweight and bantamweight divisions.

Anane captured the ONE interim bantamweight Muay Thai world title when he scored a vicious technical knockout win over Scottish monster Nico Carrillo at ONE 170 in January.

Ad

He then avenged his debut loss to Superlek with a dominant unanimous decision win over the Thai megastar at ONE 172 in March.

Watch Stamp's entire interview below:

Ad

Stamp Fairtex keeps an upbeat attitude despite latest injury setback

Stamp Fairtex remains in high spirits despite her latest injury setback.

The Thai superstar was supposed to unify the ONE women's atomweight MMA world titles against interim world champion Denice Zamboanga, but she reaggravated her injured left knee during rehab.

Stamp agreed to relinquish her throne, while ONE Championship elevated Zamboanga to undisputed world champion status.

Ad

In her Reddit Ask-Me-Anything session, Stamp admitted that the injury was a massive blow to her career. She nevertheless maintained a positive attitude amid her injury and said:

"It's been a year since my injury, I tried to train again for 4 months, and I reinjured myself. I will have to restart training again."

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vince Richards Vince has been writing Philippine sports since 2013 having covered practically every major organization and league in the country. He also covers international outfits that hold shows in the Philippines. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.