"He can go as hard as he wants" - Bryce Hall wants to spar Sean Strickland, claims he's "mad" at 'Tarzan' for beating up Sneako 

Social media influencer Bryce Hall recently called out Sean Strickland for a sparring session and expressed his displeasure at 'Tarzan' beating up Sneako in the cage.

For context, Strickland accepted an invitation to spar the infamous 'Red Pill' streamer at the UFC Performance Institute. During the session, the former middleweight champion landed a barrage of hard shots on Sneako and ruthlessly pummeled him despite many on the outside throwing in the towel.

After a few moments, Sneako's condition was bad enough for former UFC champion Forrest Griffin to intervene and stop the fight. The streamer looked visibly shaken and had absorbed several hard shots to the head.

In the aftermath, Sneako linked up with Hall during an event, and they were recorded discussing the streamer's sparring session with Strickland. Hall could be heard saying:

"Actually seeing that sh*t made me mad... I would love to do that to kind of show him; I know this is crazy to say, but if me and I box, it would be different. I can actually put a sh*t ton of money on it. It would be very, very close. It was f**king sc*mmy, man. This influencer is down to spar Sean Strickland. I'm only 180 pounds, Sean Strickland, and he can go as hard as he wants."

Jake Shields on Sean Strickland sparring Sneako at UFC Performance Institute

Former UFC star Jake Shields recently discussed the Sean Strickland vs. Sneako sparring session and revealed some intriguing details about their fight. He disclosed that he discouraged the streamer from facing Strickland. He also praised him for not backing down despite being dominated.

In a recent X post, the jiu-jitsu savant disclosed that he tried stopping the influencer, but he had already made his mind up. He wrote:

"This morning, I went to train @sneako, and he informed me he was gonna spar with Sean Strickland. I told him that was a bad idea, but he had already committed, and all a man has is his word. Strickland beat Sneako senseless, but he never quit and never complained. I told him to take 30 min to recover, but he wanted to start our workout right away while still covered in blood. I don't know him well, but he showed he has a massive heart."

In the aftermath, Jake Paul slammed Strickland for going too hard on Sneako and called out the former UFC middleweight champion for a boxing match with $1 million on the line.