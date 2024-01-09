“He can KO, he can submit” – Shamil Gasanov praises Oh Ho Taek’s well-rounded arsenal before headliner showdown

Shamil Gasanov has done a thorough study on Oh Ho Taek before the two throw down inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium this Friday, January 12.

That evening, the No.4-ranked featherweight contender and the South Korean destroyer headline ONE Championship’s opening spectacle in 2024, ONE Fight Night 18, a card jam-packed with key MMA, Muay Thai, and kickboxing fights.

After dropping their respective fights last year, Shamil Gasanov and Oh are in search of victory when they return in a little under four days.

For his part, the Dagestani-bred grappler is eager to use this match to move closer to the coveted ONE featherweight MMA world title. But standing in his way is a well-rounded foe in Oh.

Speaking to ONE Championship, Shamil Gasanov had this to say on his foe’s skill set before they meet in Bangkok, Thailand:

“I couldn't identify any particular strengths in him, as he is a well-rounded fighter. He can KO, he can submit.”

North American fans with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription can catch all the action from ONE Fight Night 18 live and for free in U.S. primetime this Friday, January 12.

Shamil Gasanov and Oh Ho Taek’s promotional runs thus far

Knowing that his dance partner on fight night is equally proficient across all areas of the game, Shamil Gasanov hopes he has done enough to pass his next test with flying colors.

In his ONE debut, the Russian wrestler instantly made a statement with a first-round submission win over ‘The Fighting God’ Kim Jae Woong at ONE on Prime Video 3 in October 2022.

Sadly, he failed to secure back-to-back wins as he tapped to Garry Tonon’s vicious kneebar in his return at ONE Fight Night 12 in July last year.

Oh, meanwhile, heads into this showdown with a similar run and a burning desire to move closer to the divisional strap.

After gaining a split decision over Ryogo Takahashi at ONE on Prime Video 2, the South Korean stalwart was handed a finish in just 44 seconds to Kyrgyzstan fighter Akbar Abdullaev.