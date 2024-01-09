“I'll always follow the game plan” – Shamil Gasanov reveals what he regrets the most in loss to Garry Tonon

Fourth-ranked ONE featherweight MMA contender Shamil Gasanov is not one to cry over spilled milk.

While ‘The Cobra’ has already come to terms with his submission defeat at the hands of Garry Tonon last year, he admits that the setback is still a tough pill to swallow.

Shamil Gasanov also contemplated that he should have been more wary of ‘The Lion Killer’s notorious leg-lock arsenal, but the thing that he regrets the most is that he let a special person in his life down.

In an interview with ONE, Gasanov revealed that his match with Tonon at ONE Fight Night 12 last year coincided with his father’s birthday.

As such, the Russian wanted to honor his old man by securing the victory that same evening. He shared:

“I've pledged to my trainer that I'll always follow the game plan. My last fight was on my father's birthday, and I suffered a defeat. I vowed to face Garry Tonon in a rematch if he continues to compete.”

Armed with the lessons that he learned from his first career setback, a reinvigorated Gasanov wants to prove a point in the main event of ONE Fight Night 18 this coming Friday.

‘The Cobra’ will look to return to his winning ways against tough Korean warrior Oh Ho Taek.

ONE Fight Night 18 will air live on US Primetime on January 12 from Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok. The full event is free of charge for existing Prime Video subscribers in North America.

What went wrong for Shamil Gasanov against Garry Tonon?

Truth be told, Gasanov appeared well ahead on the scorecards after the first five minutes of the bout.

He applied suffocating top pressure and even rocked the American with vicious knees to the head early on.

The Russian’s confidence was definitely high entering the second frame, which ultimately left him complacent in round 2.

Gasanov showed no sense of urgency once Tonon grabbed a hold of his legs. By the time he did, it was too late as the BJJ savant applied ‘breaking mechanics’ on the hold, leaving him screaming in agony.

