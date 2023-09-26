“He can’t handle the truth” - Dillon Danis cries foul after Logan Paul ‘resorts to the law’ to prevent him from fighting on October 14

Dillon Danis and Logan Paul's back-and-forth on social media continued as they both took personal shots at each other in leadup to their fight on October 14.

'The Maverick' got things started as he took to his X account, where he shared an edited photo that made reference to The Matrix franchise. The photo shows him holding a blue and red pill with scenarios asking the Bellator middleweight which he would prefer.

He wrote:

"Choose wisely, Dillon...pull out, pay Logan $100k, ruin reputation forever, lose in federal court & declare bankruptcy...[or] fight & get KO'd by Logan, suffer major embarrassmemt, make some money, lose it all in federal court"

Dillon Danis clapped back with a message of his own, as he once again brought up Logan Paul's fiancee Nina Agdal. He mentioned that the WWE superstar is using lawsuits as a way to deal with him and questioned his toughness and whether he actually wants to fight him:

"Logan doesn't want me to fight, which is why he's resorting to the law. He can't handle the truth or accept that I exposed Nina for who she is. A real man would want to handle it in the ring. Using lawsuits to flex doesn't make you tough; it just shows how much of a pu**y you are"

Tweets between Danis and Paul

It will be interesting to see whether the ongoing beef between Dillon Danis and Logan Paul will be squashed after their boxing bout at The PRIME Card on October 14, or if they continue to take shots at each other on social media depending on the result.

Dillon Danis takes aim at Logan Paul with new website

Dillon Danis recently took aim at Logan Paul by launching a website that takes a shot at him for his failure to refund his followers that lost money through CryptoZoo.

The Bellator middleweight launched loganpaulscams.com, which includes an ongoing tracker that indicates how long it has been since 'The Maverick' has paid the victims. It was just another layer in the feud that has become very personal on social media.

The website reads:

"It's been 254 Days, 20 Hours, 33 Minutes, 3 Seconds since Logan Paul promised to refund CryptoZoo victims he scammed. Has he repaid them?"

Tweet regarding Logan Paul website