"He can take them all" - Fans play matchmaker, predict their dream bouts for Thai superstar Rodtang Jitmuangnon

ONE Championship recently took to social media to gauge fan interest in Rodtang Jitmuangnon's next potential oppponent.

The world's largest martial arts organization launched a poll on Instagram, offering for intriguing choices: a trilogy bout with Jonathan Haggerty, a rematch with Superlek Kiatmoo9, a bantamweight Muay Thai showdown against Nabil Anane, or a bantamweight mixed-ruled clash versus John Lineker.

Check out the online poll below:

There's a growing clamor for a second encounter between Rodtang and Superlek. Their first clash took place in September 2023, a 140-pound catchweight Muay Thai contest that saw the latter edged out in a close unanimous decision after three intense rounds.

Now, many believe it's time for a second showdown — this time under a different ruleset, with Superlek's ONE flyweight kickboxing world title on the line.

Meanwhile, some believe Rodtang needs a new challenge, sparking excitement over potential matchups against either Anane or Lineker.

It's worth noting that Rodtang is coming off a rousing victory at ONE 172 this past March, knocking out Japanese superstar Takeru Segawa in the first round of their flyweight kickboxing super-fight.

Rodtang vs. Jonathan Haggerty III to happen later this years, says Chatri Sityodtong

Jonathan Haggerty may have the inside track to a rubber match with Rodtang Jitmuangnon, regardless of a recent fan poll.

Speaking at the post-ONE 172 press conference, ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong hinted that Haggerty could be next in line to face Rodtang.

The two are already well acquainted, having clashed twice before over the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world championship — both times ending in Rodtang's favor.

If a third duel materializes, Haggerty will have a shot at redemption, but he might need to stake his ONE bantamweight kickboxing world title to make it happen.

