"He was a champion at the time" - Justin Gaethje reveals he once took down Georges St-Pierre as teenager

Justin Gaethje recently revealed that he had a wrestling session with Georges St-Pierre when he was just 18 years old. Gaethje mentioned that he even managed to land a takedown on the former UFC champion during that session.

'Rush' is regarded as one of the greatest of all time (GOAT) in MMA, who had a UFC record of 20-2. Before retiring, St-Pierre also became a two-division UFC champion, holding titles in both the welterweight and middleweight divisions.

During a discussion on THE HOTWASH by Born Primitive Tactical, Gaethje shared the story of his encounter with St-Pierre as a teenager, saying:

"I was in college, wrestling. I was in college wrestling, and I told my coaches, they brought some UFC fighters in, and I took him down, Georges St-Pierre. Took him down when I was probably 18 and he was a champion at the time."

Check out Justin Gaethje's comments below (13:48):

When Georges St-Pierre previewed Charles Oliveira vs. Justin Gaethje fight

Justin Gaethje was scheduled to face Charles Oliveira for the lightweight title at UFC 274. Ahead of the fight, Georges St-Pierre shared his thoughts on the matchup.

In an interview with MMA News, St-Pierre sang praises of both Gaethje and Oliveira and chose not to predict the outcome of the fight, saying:

"It's hard to tell. I mean, it could go either way. The way I see it is Oliveira got more tools in terms of how he can win the fight. But Gaethje never count him out. He's just so durable, and he hits so hard... I won't bet on that fight, man. I don't know." [13:52 of the interview video]

Gaethje suffered a submission loss against Oliveira at UFC 274. Following that bout, 'The Highlight' holds a record of 3-1 in his last four fights in the premier MMA promotion.

