"He was cheated" - Bryce Mitchell rips T.J. Dillashaw for drug usage that halted Cody Garbrandt's winning run

T.J. Dillashaw had a heated rivalry with Cody Garbrandt and dethroned his former Team Alpha Male teammate to win bantamweight gold at UFC 217 via knockout. 'Killashaw' won an immediate rematch once again by KO, but was forced to vacate the title after he tested positive for EPO prior to his encounter with Henry Cejudo.

The 35-year-old Dillashaw stated that his use of illegal substances was limited to the Cejudo bout after USADA retroactively tested his previous samples and the results came back negative.

Garbrandt's career hit a tailspin following consecutive losses to Dillashaw. 'No Love' lost three of his next four fights since his last showdown with Dillashaw in 2018.

During an appearance on This Past Weekend w/Theo Von, Bryce Mitchell accused T.J. Dillashaw of using PEDs throughout his entire career. He specifically believes that Dillashaw's PED use led to the downfall of Garbrandt's title aspirations, saying:

"He's scared because he got knocked out in practice... And in his head he's going to say, 'I need this win; it's for me and my family' and all that... If you're a gangster... Go and be a real gangster, T.J. Dillashaw. If you're not playing by the rules, we'll see how long you last out there... This should be a fair as possible sport and everyone should have an equal opportunity. He took away one man's championship aspirations. He took it from his family."

Here is Bryce Mitchell's take on T.J. Dillashaw's issues with PEDs:

Jose Aldo called out T.J. Dillashaw after defeating Rob Font

Following his victory against No.5-ranked Rob Font at UFC Vegas 44, Jose Aldo called out T.J. Dillashaw. The Brazilian star has racked up three consecutive wins at 135lbs and is currently eyeing up a big fight with Dillashaw. Aldo would prefer to fight for the title next, but due to the fact that the top of the division is in turmoil, he believes that a fight with Dillashaw makes sense.

Aldo said in his post-fight interview:

"First we wanna fight for the title. But we don't know what's gonna happen with that so a T.J. Dillashaw is right there. Just said it, so I wanna fight Dillashaw. That might be my best opponent next."

Check out Jose Aldo's post-fight interview below:

Aljamain Sterling is expected to defend his bantamweight crown against interim champion Petr Yan in the first quarter of 2022. The UFC could potentially set up a bout between T.J. Dillashaw and Jose Aldo to determine the next challenger for the title.

However, as of now, neither Dillashaw nor Aldo currently have any fight booked and their return dates are unknown.

