"He is a cheater" - Justin Gaethje shares hilarious take on Daniel Cormier's golfing skills

By Ricardo Viagem
Modified Feb 28, 2025 21:57 GMT
justin
Justin Gaethje (left) brands Daniel Cormier (right) a cheater in golf [Image Courtesy: @ufcontnt via X/Twitter, and @ufc via X/Twitter]

Justin Gaethje had a recent sitdown with Kevin Iole on YouTube, during which he jokingly lambasted Daniel Cormier's skills as a golfer. The two men, with Gaethje being a UFC lightweight and Cormier being a UFC Hall of Famer, are both well-known for their enjoyment of golfing.

However, according to 'The Highlight,' Cormier is not as good a golfer as he was a fighter. In fact, Gaethje went as far as jokingly branding Cormier a cheater based on his insight into Cormier's skills as a boxer.

"I think you can do celebrity golf because he's such an interesting character and he's so fun, but he can't even play in competition because he can't help but cheat. He's a cheater."
Check out Justin Gaethje's thoughts on Daniel Cormier's golfing (6:49):

However, golf is likely the last thing on Gaethje's mind, as he is in store for a risky matchup at UFC 313 next weekend. He was originally scheduled to face Dan Hooker in a clash of lightweight action fighters. Unfortunately, a broken hand suffered during training forced 'The Hangman' to withdraw from the bout.

With several UFC lightweights contacted, and some not being chosen as his opponent due to contractual demands not being met, Gaethje is now scheduled to face Rafael Fiziev in a rematch of their UFC 286 encounter, which 'The Highlight' won via majority decision after a competitive three rounds.

Fiziev, however, has his own thoughts on his past loss to Gaethje, and is determined to rectify it with a stunning performance come fight night.

Justin Gaethje is an avid golfer in his spare time

While Justin Gaethje is one of the most violent lightweights in the world, with a high knockout percentage, he doeesn't spend his spare time sparring endlessly or engaging in more violent pasttimes. Instead, he golfs. His passion for the sport is such that he once raised $50,000 dollars for a children's hospital by golfing.

He hosts an annual event known as the Justin Gaethje Golf Classic, which last took place at Arrowhead Golf Course. The purpose of the event was to raise money and awareness for children battling serious illnesses like cancer.

Edited by Ricardo Viagem
