"He was after clout" - Tyron Woodley says he doesn't consider Conor McGregor a "great"

Tyron Woodley believes a fight against Conor McGregor would've been great for him. A bout against the Irish superstar could've been the whipped cream on top of a legendary MMA career. However, Woodley wasn't chasing a big payday but was instead aiming for greatness.

During his recent interview with Submission Radio, Tyron Woodley claimed McGregor was after clout and aimed to become famous. Woodley doesn't consider the Irishman to be great.

"It would've been great, it would've been whipped cream on the top but I was after greatness. He was after clout, he was after being infamous and he just happened to actually be good. I don't consider Conor to be great, there are so many fighters that are better than Conor. Conor's a good fighter, he was better at brainwashing people, getting into their minds, doing research, and press conferences and you know, getting under their skin and forcing them out of their zone. He never done that to me, he did that [to] Eddie Alvarez, he was doing it to RDA."

'The Chosen One' praised McGregor for being a good fighter but believes the Irishman was better at brainwashing people and getting into their minds. However, according to Woodley, 'The Notorious' was never able to get under his skin.

In the lead-up to UFC 205, McGregor and Woodley engaged in a few heated exchanges. The Irishman was chasing the UFC lightweight title and was set to face Eddie Alvarez. However, he also had his eye on the UFC welterweight title.

As it happened to be, Tyron Woodley was the UFC welterweight champion at the time and didn't take McGregor's statements too kindly. The two would never cross paths inside the octagon, but the beef was never squashed.

Tyron Woodley will face Jake Paul in a boxing match

Within the space of the next few weeks, Tyron Woodley will step foot inside the squared circle with Jake Paul in a huge boxing match. On the back of multiple losses in the UFC, Woodley was let go by the promotion but now has a chance to end Paul's unbeaten run in the boxing world.

The pair will square off on August 29th in what promises to be a huge showdown in Cleveland, Ohio.

