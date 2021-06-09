"He didn't have his crew" - Israel Adesanya reveals what happened when he ran into Marvin Vettori at the UFC 263 fighter hotel

Israel Adesanya had a run-in with Marvin Vettori ahead of their main event clash at UFC 263. While many would've guessed the altercation between the two rivals would've been violent, Adesanya and Vettori had a relatively friendly back-and-forth with each other.

Speaking about the incident, Israel Adesanya told The Schmo that Marvin Vettori wasn't accompanied by his team members when they encountered each other in the hotel lobby. This, Adesanya reasoned, is why 'The Italian Dream' avoided any confrontation with the undisputed champion.

"Nah! [Marvin Vettori] didn't keep the same energy when he ran in with me," said Israel Adesanya. "You know the difference is because he didn't have his crew with him. That's why he was very respectful. I walked up to him and shook his hand cause he is not a threat to me. You know, I don't feel any threat from him. He tried to bark off at me a little bit. I'm not your friend, shut up."

Upon spotting Marvin Vettori while checking into the hotel, Israel Adesanya waved at the No.3-ranked middleweight fighter. The Kiwi champion then walked up to Vettori and shook the Italian fighter's hand.

'The energy wasn't the same' - Israel Adesanya on Marvin Vettori's demeanor during the hotel run-in

Earlier this week, Israel Adesanya and Marvin Vettori had a heated exchange during a conversation moderated by Michael Bisping on ESPN. The entire interview was nothing short of a slanging match. It was clear from the get-go that both combatants were determined to put an exclamation on their rivalry at UFC 263.

Israel Adesanya, however, believes Marvin Vettori isn't as aggravated as he has been projecting himself to be leading up to UFC 263. He said:

"So yeah, the energy wasn't the same. Like on ESPN and it's not going to be the same...I keep the same energy, I've always done that."

Who do you think will take home the victory in the rematch, Israel Adesanya or Marvin Vettori? Comment below!

