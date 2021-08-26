"He'd probably f**k me up" - Joe Rogan says Jake Paul would beat him in a potential boxing match

It's no secret that Joe Rogan is a skilled martial artist on top of being a great UFC commentator, but he's under no illusion that he stands a chance against Jake Paul in a boxing match.

While the YouTube star-turned-professional boxer has risen to combat sports prominence, only a minuscule segment of fans and fighters respect his accomplishments in the ring, given his non-traditional entry into the sport.

But according to Rogan, 'The Problem Child' is skilled enough to defeat a life-long martial artist like himself. In episode #1695 of the Joe Rogan Experience podcast, guest Andrew Schulz asked the UFC commentator how he would fare against Paul in the boxing ring. Without hesitation, Rogan admitted:

"He'll probably f*** me up. He's a really good boxer. He's a good boxer."

The popular podcaster was then asked if he could beat Jake Paul in a kickboxing battle, given the internet celebrity's lack of experience in the discipline. Rogan responded by saying:

"When I was a younger man and I had good knees I could be kickboxing people. I could barely get to a workout without being in pain now. That's the reality of knees and back."

"There's a big difference between maintaining (your body) and working out and then being able to train for a fight. Being able to train for a fight, your body will break down."

Listen to the excerpt below:

Joe Rogan on Jake Paul vs. Tyron Woodley

Joe Rogan believes that Tyron Woodley will undoubtedly be the toughest test of Jake Paul's budding career thus far. According to the combat sports analyst, Woodley's ability to knock people out with one punch and experience as a high-level MMA fighter presents a dangerous challenge to Jake Paul.

However, Joe Rogan doesn't necessarily believe that Woodley is the favorite to win the fight. The podcaster said that taking Woodley's wrestling out of the equation presents issues for 'The Chosen One.'

"I know [Tyron Woodley] can punch, but he doesn't punch like a boxer. He throws big bombs and sets up takedowns. He can crack, though, with one shot. He can f*** anybody up. But the things is, the way he throws shots, he'll throw a bomb and set up a takedown or set up a clinch. He's not a guy going out there with a peek-a-boo style, throwing jabs and hooks to the body."

Listen to the excerpt below:

Read our exclusive with Kevin Lee - who lambasts Khabib for going after the UFC ring girls!

Edited by Avinash Tewari