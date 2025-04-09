“He couldn't defend it” - Regian Eersel shares how he found a crack in Alexis Nicolas’ armor in their epic grudge match

Former ONE lightweight Muay Thai world champion and reigning kickboxing world champion 'The Immortal' Regian Eersel of Suriname and The Netherlands went into his highly anticipated trilogy match with 'Barboza' Alexis Nicolas last weekend full of confidence.

Ad

The 32-year-old veteran out of Sityodtong Amsterdam turned in a masterful performance, defeating Nicolas via five-round majority decision in a close fight. But one that showcased Eersel's grit, tenacity, and superior skills.

Speaking to the media at the ONE Fight Night 30 on Prime Video post-fight interviews, Eersel detailed how he found the chink in Nicolas' armor and what he did to exploit it.

Ad

Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

'The Immortal' said:

"No, I was not surprised because I know he was dropping his right hand the moment he turned to kick or punch. So the left hook was definitely in the game plan. And, yeah, he couldn't defend it good. Yeah, he smelled my foot, you know?"

Needless to say, Eersel has now effectively closed the chapter on this part of his career, and will be looking to further his legacy in the world's largest martial arts organization.

Ad

ONE Fight Night 30: Kryklia vs. Knowles on Prime Video took place live at the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, last Saturday, April 5th. Fans in the United States and Canada can catch a replay of all the action on-demand with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.

Regian Eersel on losing his belt on the scales: "That’s a life lesson"

'The Immortal' Regian Eersel may have had a spectacular evening against 'Barboza' Alexis Nicolas at ONE Fight Night 30 on Prime Video last weekend, but it wasn't all sunshine and rainbows.

Ad

Eersel reacted to losing his featherweight Muay Thai gold the day prior to his fight.

'The Immortal' told ONE:

"As people know, I failed the weight and hydration test. I did everything I could, but you know, these things happen in life. It’s a setback. But we overcome that, and that’s a life lesson."

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda MMA for all the latest news and updates surrounding Regian Eersel's next fight.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Dan Paulo Errazo Dan is an MMA writer with 10+ years of overall experience. Before his ongoing tenure at Sportskeeda, Dan got the opportunity to be at the forefront of the sport by contributing to ONE Championship and Fight Game Asia. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology.



Dan’s connection to MMA started during the early days of the UFC and ONE Championship. He previously practiced boxing and ranks Demetrious Johnson, Anderson Silva, Georges St-Pierre, Jon Jones, and Fedor Emelianenko as the top five MMA fighters of all time.



He has covered several events onsite and on the ground for ONE Championship and hopes to continue doing so. He ensures that he churns out accurate articles by citing only legitimate sources and getting firsthand accounts through exclusive interviews whenever required.



Dan feels MMA fighter pay seems like an issue because it often gets compared to what fighters earn in boxing but that MMA will eventually catch up in the future.



His other interests include soccer and video games. Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.