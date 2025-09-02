"He could definitely get the job done" - Colby Covington explains why he sides with Islam Makhachev over Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 322

Colby Covington is convinced Islam Makhachev’s wrestling could tilt the fight in his favor when he takes on Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 322. The fight headlines the Madison Square Garden pay-per-view event on Nov. 15 with Della Maddalena defending his welterweight crown for the first time.

Makhachev brings a reputation built on suffocating control and wrestling pedigree. Covington sees that as the key factor against Della Maddalena, who has torn through opponents with precision striking.

Previewing the clash in a recent interview with Helen Yee, Covington said:

"It's an interesting fight. I'm excited to see how it goes. Islam is a lightweight. He's going to be a little smaller in the fight, but he's a well-rounded fighter. So if he's able to take down JDM and control him, he could definitely get the job done. But it's going to be interesting to see how the size advantage plays a difference in the fight."

He added:

"I seen the odds were pretty big. They favored Makhachev like 3-1. So I guess I've got to go with the odds if they're going 3-1, but just because JDM doesn't have good takedown defense. But you never know. It's a fight, and JDM has some good hands, so it should be an exciting fight for the fans."

Check out Colby Covington's comments below:

Robert Whittaker backs Jack Della Maddalena to pull off upset win against Islam Makhachev at UFC 322

Robert Whittaker is siding with Jack Della Maddalena ahead of UFC 322. The former UFC middleweight champion believes the Australian’s striking and grit give him the edge against Islam Makhachev.

Makhachev, who vacated lightweight gold after four defenses, now chases a second crown. Oddsmakers favor the Russian, but Whittaker argues the pressure sits on him while Della Maddalena fights with freedom and sharp boxing that can turn the tide.

Speaking in a recent appearance on the MMAArcade Podcast, Whittaker said:

“I’m going to go [with] Jack. I think Jack has that X-factor. I think he has the guts, the grit, the determination to fight the takedowns. To fight the ground, to fight the takedown attacks that Islam is going to go for. And I think in a striking fight, straight up, Jack is better. I think he wins in the hands."

About the author Abhishek Nambiar Abhishek Ramadasan Nambiar is a journalist who covers MMA at Sportskeeda. As a long-time practitioner of various martial arts, seeing the fusion of different forms into a quest for the ultimate fighter felt both primal and profoundly technical. At Sportskeeda, Abhishek's primary goal is to offer a fresh and distinctive angle through his writing, aiming to provide readers with more than just the basics of MMA. Along with keeping them informed about the latest developments in the sport, he strives to offer valuable insights that enhance their understanding of MMA.



When not writing about MMA, Abhishek often spends time reviewing music or devouring Brian Evanson's and Blake Crouch's work.





