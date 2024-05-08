Fans recently reacted after Jorge Masvidal revealed the reason Conor McGregor refused to fight him. They didn't appear to buy his claims, which resulted in them taking jibes at the former UFC star.

'Gamebred' has been one of many fighters that has been involved in a back-and-forth with 'The Notorious' in recent years, especially after winning the 'BMF' title. While speaking to Vlad TV, the Miami native mentioned that the Irishman avoided fighting him because of the size discrepancy and that a loss would affect his brand. He said:

"I think Conor [McGregor] knows I'm bad for his brand. I'm bigger than him, I'm gonna stand in front of him and I'm gonna beat the f*** out of him on the feet. I'm not gonna take him down...He's not ever gonna be the same cause I got a thing of breaking guys where they're never the same, especially if they choose to go that route." [0:12 - 0:29]

Fans took to the comment section and shared their thoughts on Masvidal's claims. They wrote:

"He is delusional"

"Dana actually said no to this fight. Conor wanted it."

"Just another bitter fighter. Sad to see Jorge slide that far away from what he was. It's a pity."

What did Jorge Masvidal say about Conor McGregor after his 'BMF' title win?

The beef between Jorge Masvidal and Conor McGregor has been ongoing for years and the idea for a potential bout was brought up after his 'BMF' title win at UFC 244.

During his post-fight press conference, 'Gamebred' addressed a potential bout against the former two division UFC champion. Masvidal mentioned that he believes it would be a one-sided bout if they met inside the octagon. He said:

"If he fights and gets a victory and he wants this [BMF title]. And some of you motherf**** are mean, man, cause you know what the f*** I'll do to that little dude, bro. I'll f*** that little guy up, man...He don't want this sh*t, he's just talking so he could get his name out there." [2:08:33 - 2:08:54]

Check out the full UFC 244 post-fight press conference featuring Masvidal below: