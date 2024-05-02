"Hook, a cross, and an uppercut" - Dustin Poirier talks counter strategy against Islam Makhachev for UFC 302

Perennial UFC lightweight contender Dustin Poirier will challenge for the title a third time against Islam Makhachev at UFC 302 on June 1, 2024.

With a month to go before the fight, Poirier was questioned about Makhachev's comments about his style being a hindrance to himself. In an interview with Fight Bananas, Poirier gave a witty reply to Makhachev's comments:

"[And one the biggest things that Makhachev keeps saying is that he has the keys to make it an easy fight for him and that your problem is your style, how would you respond to that?] Probably with a hook, cross and maybe an uppercut, we'll see."

Fight Bananas co-owner David Auken suggested that Poirier ends his saga of failed guillotine attempts and finally submits an opponent with the 'gilly.' Poirier has zero wins across his professional career via a guillotine despite an impressive eight submission finishes from 30 victories.

Poirier agreed to go at it even against Makhachev, a famed grappler who exhibits supreme control on the mat:

"[Don't be silly, just jump the gilly, let's finish this story at UFC 302] I got to, I got to. I have to. That's the goal, man. And what a beautiful…"

Previously, Poirier's guillotine attempt against Khabib Nurmagomedov led their fight to the canvas following which 'The Eagle' dominated proceedings before ultimately finishing off 'The Diamond'.

Poirier also attempted the guillotine multiple times in his last outing against Benoit Saint-Denis.

Dustin Poirier discusses potential retirement after Islam Makhachev fight

Dustin Poirier delved into whether his time in the octagon was nearing an end.

Poirier mentioned that he had undertaken several other endeavors such as his Cajun hot sauce brand 'Poirier's Louisiana Style' and that it required a delicate balance to oversee it alongside fighting.

Poirier maintained that he still had it in him to take on and beat young upcoming fighters but his ultimate dream remained becoming the world champion:

"I'm approaching 18 years of fighting, and I wanna become the world champion and live my life, you know? It could be [my last fight]. I haven't made an official decision yet, but it could be. I've said this over and over again, I still have a lot of tread on the tires I can beat these young guys – I just did it. But how much do I want to give to this sport, because you don't ride for free." [3:54 onwards]

At UFC 302, Dustin Poirier has the opportunity to achieve his world championship dream against the formidable Islam Makhachev.