Robert Whittaker shares hilarious "guillotine" advice for Dustin Poirier after UFC 299 win

Dustin Poirier attempted the guillotine a number of times in his UFC 299 co-main event against Benoit Saint Denis, prompting a reaction from Robert Whittaker.

Saint Denis put incredible pressure on 'The Diamond' right from the starting bell and both men had their moments in what proved to be a chaotic fight. Poirier ultimately knocked the Frenchman out in Round 2 with a vicious right hook.

Poirier had his most vulnerable moments on the ground as Saint Denis gained advantageous positions and attempted several submissions. However, it was Poirier's insistence on attempting the guillotine when he was against the cage that forced the fight to the ground and enabled Saint Denis to impose his dominant ground game.

While reacting to Poirier's victory in a recent episode of the MMArcade Podcast, Whittaker jokingly advised 'The Diamond' to stop spamming his opponents with guillotines. Whittaker said:

"The only thing I will say is - please stop jumping on guillotines. I respect him [saying that he will not stop pulling guillotine chokes] but dude, when I was watching it every time he was jumping, I was liks, NOO! Don't blow your arms out, man!"

Catch Robert Whittaker's comments HERE (11:00).

Dustin Poirier's insistence on attempting the guillotine has got him into trouble in the past. His guillotine attempt against Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 242 initiated the sequence which led the fight to the mat. Eventually, 'The Eagle' escaped the guillotine and ended up finishing Poirier soon after.

Following his UFC 299 win, Poirier joked that he would never stop jumping guillotine chokes and promised to finish a fight with this submission in future.

Robert Whittaker was confident about Dustin Poirier's victory heading into the second round

Dustin Poirier was a heavy betting underdog heading into his UFC 299 fight against the much younger Benoit Saint Denis. The odds seemed to be justified as the Frenchman maintained a high-paced assault on Poirier and won the first round on all three judges' scorecards.

However, it has been proven time and time again that it is difficult to beat Poirier in a battle of attrition. Fans witnessed that once again when Poirier weathered the storm and knocked Saint Denis out in Round 2.

Speaking on Dustin Poirier's performance, Robert Whittaker said (from 12:25):

"I will honestly say, after that first round, I was so confident that Poirier was going to win. So confident! Because if you go as hard as Benoit did and you don't get Poirier out of there, Poirier is going to get you. Let's not forget and this blew me anyway... This was a five-round fight, dude! [Saint Denis] went so hard. Poirier is used to that. He'll keep that pace for five rounds, easily. I don't know if Benoit would."