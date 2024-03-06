UFC 299 odds: Here are who the bookmakers are favouring to win at Kaseya Center in Miami

Bovada Sportsbook has provided betting odds for the fourteen matchups scheduled to take place at UFC 299.

On Saturday, March 9, the UFC will return to Miami, Florida, for a pay-per-view event inside the Kaseya Center. The fourteen-fight event features one world title fight, a highly-anticipated promotional debut, several well-respected superstars, and more.

In the main event, Sean O’Malley (-285) looks to defend his bantamweight title for the first time since dethroning Aljamain Sterling in Aug. 2023.

There are added stakes for O’Malley’s title defense, as he’s been matched up against Marlon ‘Chito’ Vera, who handed the 135-pound king his lone professional loss with a first-round finish in 2020.

As for the co-main event, Benoit Saint-Denis (-215) will return for his sixth UFC fight after extending his promotional record to 5-0. The time for Saint-Denis to be tested on a championship level has come, as he’s scheduled to face former interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier.

The UFC 299 main card features Michael ‘Venom’ Page (+111) vs. Kevin Holland (-136). Page, an unpredictable striker, is making his UFC debut after a highly successful Bellator tenure.

‘MVP’ will quickly be tested in the Octagon as he faces Holland, an action-packed fighter with a promotional record of 12-7 (one no-contest).

Saturday’s pay-per-view event will also showcase the following two intriguing matchups - Gilbert Burns (+135) vs. Jack Della Maddalena (-165) and Petr Yan (-120) vs. Song Yadong (EVEN).

What are the betting odds for the UFC 299 preliminary matchups?

The final preliminary bout for UFC 299 is Curtis Blaydes (-105) vs. Jailton Almeida (-115). The winner of this heavyweight matchup would take a significant step toward a title shot, as Blaydes is ranked number five, while Almeida is close behind at seven.

There are three more matchups on Saturday’s preliminary card - Katlyn Chookagian (+170) vs. Maycee Barber (-210), Mateusz Gamrot (-450) vs. Rafael dos Anjos (+350), and Pedro Munhoz (+170) vs. Kyler Phillips (-210).

Last but not least, five fights will take place on the UFC 299 early preliminary portion - Ion Cutelaba (-130) vs. Philipe Lins (+110), Michel Pereira (-150) vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk (+126), Robelis Despaigne (-325) vs. Josh Parisian (+255), CJ Vergara (+400) vs. Assu Almabayev (-55), and Joanne Wood (+190) vs. Maryna Moroz (-230).

Betting odds are provided by Bovada Sportsbook.