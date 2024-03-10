"Diamonds are forever" - MMA world bows down to Dustin Poirier's "gangster" right hook knockout win over Benoit Saint Denis 

In a thrilling lightweight clash at UFC 299, fight game veteran Dustin Poirier silenced rising star Benoit Saint-Denis with a knockout win in the second round.

Saint-Denis lived up to his reputation, pressuring Poirier relentlessly throughout the first round. He landed heavy body kicks and knees, forcing Poirier to defend against takedown attempts as well. Despite showing signs of fatigue towards the end of the round, Saint-Denis remained a threat.

The fight took a dramatic turn in the second round. Poirier, a seasoned knockout artist, unleashed a perfectly timed uppercut that sent Saint-Denis crashing to the canvas. While Saint-Denis briefly regained control after fending off a guillotine choke attempt, a critical mistake proved costly. He left his chin exposed and Poirier capitalized with a crushing right hook, putting an emphatic end to the fight.

Check out Poirier's knockout below:

Expand Tweet

The MMA world erupted in praise for Poirier's masterful performance. Fellow fighters took to social media to express their admiration.

Former rival Conor McGregor acknowledged the fight, writing:

"Great fight out of them French boys tonight! Toutes nos félicitations"

Expand Tweet

Reigning lightweight champion Islam Makhachev lauded Poirier's experience and skills:

"Very impressive Dustin 👏🏻💎"

Expand Tweet

Former featherweight king Alexander Volkanovski commented:

"Now that’s what experience looks like! 👏 #ufc299"

Chiesa also congratulated Poirier, writing:

"Diamonds are forever. #ufc299"

Check out some of the fighters' reactions below:

Fellow fighters react to Dustin Poirier's impressive KO win at UFC 299.

Fellow fighters react to Dustin Poirier's impressive KO win at UFC 299.

This victory extends Poirier's impressive record to 29 wins with only eight losses so far. He has won eight of his last eleven fights and holds a remarkable 13 first-round knockouts under his belt. Journalist Marc Raimondi reported that Poirier is now tied with Drew Dober for the most knockouts in UFC lightweight history (9).

Expand Tweet