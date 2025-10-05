"He deserves it" - Fans react as Conor McGregor gifts David Feldman luxury time piece at BKFC 82

Conor McGregor recently captured the attention of fans and netizens by presenting a luxurious gift to his business partner, David Feldman, at a live event.'The Notorious' was in attendance at BKFC 82, which took place in Newark, New Jersey, on Oct. 4. During the live event, McGregor gifted Feldman a two-tone Rolex Sky-Dweller to celebrate his birthday.Check out the post below: View this post on Instagram Instagram PostSeveral fight fans and netizens went to the comments section of @daznboxing's post on Instagram to share their reactions, with one user writing:&quot;He deserves it 😭✨✨&quot;Others commented:&quot;It's one of Conor's old watches&quot;&quot;The two-tone Sky Dweller is a tasteful timepiece 👏&quot;&quot;Conor, what a great partner in business to have&quot;&quot;Looks elegant&quot;Check out more fan reactions below:Fans' react to Conor McGregor's gift. [Screenshots courtesy: @daznboxing on Instagram]When David Feldman explained Conor McGregor's role in BKFCConor McGregor was officially announced as a part-owner of Bare Knuckle Fighting Championships in April 2024. Since then, he has participated in several BKFC events.In a discussion on The Ariel Helwani Show, BKFC President David Feldman explained McGregor's role within the promotion.&quot;You know, a lot of people come up to me and they say, 'Why? Why are you letting Conor McGregor in the middle? Why are you doing that?' And I say, 'Why did we bring him in? We didn't bring him in to sit in the background. We brought him in to get in the middle of the fighters. We brought him in to talk. We brought him in to create viral moments, and that's what he does.'&quot;He added:&quot;So, no, look, I want the company to grow. I want everybody in the company to make a lot of money, and that's what I'm doing. I don't need to be up there. You know, when he's not there, obviously, I will. But I don't need to be the center of attention. Let him do that, because he does a lot better job of it than I do.&quot; [46:44 of the interview]