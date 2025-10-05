  • home icon
  • MMA
  • "He deserves it" - Fans react as Conor McGregor gifts David Feldman luxury time piece at BKFC 82

"He deserves it" - Fans react as Conor McGregor gifts David Feldman luxury time piece at BKFC 82

By Nilaav Gogoi
Modified Oct 05, 2025 03:23 GMT
Fans react to Conor McGregor gifting a watch to one of his business partner. [Image courtesy: Getty]
Fans react to Conor McGregor gifting a watch to one of his business partners. [Image courtesy: Getty]

Conor McGregor recently captured the attention of fans and netizens by presenting a luxurious gift to his business partner, David Feldman, at a live event.

Ad

'The Notorious' was in attendance at BKFC 82, which took place in Newark, New Jersey, on Oct. 4. During the live event, McGregor gifted Feldman a two-tone Rolex Sky-Dweller to celebrate his birthday.

Check out the post below:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Get the latest updates on One Championship Rankings at Sportskeeda and more

Several fight fans and netizens went to the comments section of @daznboxing's post on Instagram to share their reactions, with one user writing:

"He deserves it 😭✨✨"

Others commented:

"It's one of Conor's old watches"
"The two-tone Sky Dweller is a tasteful timepiece 👏"
"Conor, what a great partner in business to have"
"Looks elegant"

Check out more fan reactions below:

Fans&#039; react to Conor McGregor&#039;s gift. [Screenshots courtesy: @daznboxing on Instagram]
Fans' react to Conor McGregor's gift. [Screenshots courtesy: @daznboxing on Instagram]

When David Feldman explained Conor McGregor's role in BKFC

Conor McGregor was officially announced as a part-owner of Bare Knuckle Fighting Championships in April 2024. Since then, he has participated in several BKFC events.

Ad

In a discussion on The Ariel Helwani Show, BKFC President David Feldman explained McGregor's role within the promotion.

"You know, a lot of people come up to me and they say, 'Why? Why are you letting Conor McGregor in the middle? Why are you doing that?' And I say, 'Why did we bring him in? We didn't bring him in to sit in the background. We brought him in to get in the middle of the fighters. We brought him in to talk. We brought him in to create viral moments, and that's what he does.'"
Ad

He added:

"So, no, look, I want the company to grow. I want everybody in the company to make a lot of money, and that's what I'm doing. I don't need to be up there. You know, when he's not there, obviously, I will. But I don't need to be the center of attention. Let him do that, because he does a lot better job of it than I do." [46:44 of the interview]
About the author
Nilaav Gogoi

Nilaav Gogoi

Twitter icon

A budding sports management professional, Nilaav Gogoi covers MMA at Sportskeeda. His entry into sports journalism began with stints at Sportszion and First Sportz. Nilaav strives to understand the captivating stories surrounding MMA and its various technical aspects. He is dedicated to providing his audience with accurate and well-authored content while ensuring the information remains reliable.

Know More

Follow One Championship News, Schedule & Results at Sportskeeda.

Quick Links

Edited by Nilaav Gogoi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications