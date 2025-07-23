  • home icon
"He deserves it," "That's awesome" - Fans react as Jon Jones' heartwarming gesture for his friend comes in spotlight 

By Swagat Kumar Jena
Modified Jul 23, 2025 14:49 GMT
Fans react to Jon Jones
Fans react to Jon Jones' tribute to his friend. [Image courtesy: @ufceurope on Instagram]

Jon Jones' heartfelt act for his friend has caught the attention of combat sports fans across the world. While many expressed their admiration for Jones' good deed, some mocked the MMA superstar.

Jones recently took to Instagram and voiced his love for his friend, who goes by the username @seonia98. The former UFC two-division champion gifted the individual his Cadillac Escalade as a token of appreciation for his unwavering support.

'Bones' wrote:

''Feeling good right now. There’s nothing like being able to share the love and the fruits of your labor with the people who stand beside you. I was blessed with the chance to be a blessing to my brother Scooby and gifted him my Escalade today. For the last five years, Scooby has never once hesitated to say yes when I asked him to ride with me to serve our community. Whether it was handing out winter clothes, delivering school supplies, serving meals, etc. he’s always shown up.''
Jones continued:

''It felt amazing blessing someone who’s given so much to others. Scooby’s a solid man with a heart for the community, and I’m just grateful to have people like him in my life. God is awesome. @seonia98''
Fans soon rushed to the comments section to share their reactions.

One fan wrote:

''He deserves it''

Another stated:

''Ahhh, that's awesome!''

Other fans wrote:

''Bro really trying to erase history and create good karma''
''Profession aside, I can’t believe people are going in on him for doing something nice. Who cares what year the vehicle is, the smile on the guys face shows how grateful he is. That’s a W right there''
Check out more reactions below:

Fan reactions [Screenshots courtesy: @jonnybones on Instagram]
Fan reactions [Screenshots courtesy: @jonnybones on Instagram]

Ex-UFC champion shares his opinion on Jon Jones' legacy

Former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov gave his take on Jon Jones' legacy inside the octagon.

In a recent appearance on the Russian podcast called Hustle Show, Nurmagomedov discussed Jones' controversial past, involving performance -enhancing drugs.

''As an athlete, [Jones] reached greatness. He has no equal but there will always be questions about doping, whether he was caught or not. And yes, he was caught. That’s a fact. I mean, he’s like 38 now. He’s been gone for a while. Let’s be honest. How many fights has he had in the past five years? One or two in five years. He’s been done for a while...His prime was clearly behind him. His prime is long past.''
Check out Khabib Nurmagomedov's comments below:

