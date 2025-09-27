"He didn’t say no to me" - Lerone Murphy responds after Alexander Volkanovski suggests change of plans

Lerone Murphy recently responded to Alexander Volkanovski seemingly dismissing a potential fight later this year. Murphy theorized that Volkanovski was referring to the timeline of their potential showdown.For context, Volkanovski recently claimed that while he expected to face Murphy in a featherweight title fight in December, he heard about the promotion potentially lining someone else up for him. In an interview with Submission Radio (via @ChampRDS on X), Volkanovski said:&quot;It's hard. I thought it was gonna be [Lerone in December], but there might be a spanner in the works.&quot;In an X post, Murphy responded to Volkanovski's comments by sharing @ChmapRDS' post and wrote:&quot;He didn’t say no to me. I think he is referring to the date. I will be ready whenever. Let’s wait and see!!&quot;Murphy is coming off an impressive first-round knockout win over Aaron Pico at UFC 319 in August. Paired with an impressive professional record of 17-0-1, the Englishman's win over Pico positioned him for a title opportunity. Before that, Murphy picked up wins over high-profile opponents like Josh Emmett, Dan Ige, and Edson Barboza.Meanwhile, Volkanovski reclaimed the featherweight title with an impressive unanimous decision win over Diego Lopes at UFC 314 in his last outing. The win marked the end of a two-fight losing streak, both first-round KO losses against Makhachev at UFC 294 in October 2023 and against Ilia Topuria at UFC 298 in February 2024.Lerone Murphy claims he sees &quot;holes&quot; in Alexander Volkanovski's gameLerone Murphy recently shared his thoughts on a potential Alexander Volkanovski fight and claimed that he saw some exploitable gaps in the reigning featherweight champion's fighting game.In a recent interview on the BELIEVE YOU ME podcast with Michael Bisping, Murphy issued a brief preview of a potential title fight against Volkanovski and said:&quot;I'm a technician. I watch a lot of tape on guys. So, I understand the flaws and I'm already seeing holes in Volkanovski's [game] that I'm gonna exploit.&quot;