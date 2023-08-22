“He didn’t do sh*t about it” - Dillon Danis says Logan Paul failed to defend his fiance from insults

Dillon Danis and Logan Paul are scheduled to take part in an influencer boxing match that will mark either man's first appearance in competitive combat sports since a lengthy absence for both men. Dillon Danis has not competed in any capacity since a 2019 submission win at Bellator 222.

Meanwhile, Logan Paul has not done anything from a sports standpoint, besides his WWE run, since his 2021 bout with Floyd Mayweather Jr. Ahead of his boxing match with Dillon Danis, which is booked for October 14, the older Paul brother has been subjected to an avalanche of highly personal trash talk from Danis.

Danis has repeatedly taunted his upcoming foe over his fiancé's past relationship and alleged promiscuity. This reportedly led to Paul sending Danis a cease and desist letter. During a promotional sitdown ahead of their pre-fight press conference, Danis claims to have insulted Paul's fiancé to his wife.

According to the Brazilian jiu-jitsu ace, Logan Paul did and said nothing in his fiancé's defense, despite having him surrounding by his team. The feud between the pair marks an escalation in Danis' enmity with the Paul brothers, as he previously feuded with Jake Paul over the latter's insults about his ex.

It remains to be seen if Danis will be present come fight night, as he previously withdrew from his boxing match with KSI, an associate of Logan Paul's, not long ago.

What did Scott Coker say about Dillon Danis?

At one point, Danis was a decent MMA prospect, with many having high hopes for him due to his success on the Brazilian jiu-jitsu scene. Furthermore, his close association with former UFC double champion Conor McGregor and his transformation into a colorful trash-talker made him a somewhat hot commodity.

This led to him being signed to Bellator, where he took part in two MMA bouts, winning them all. Unfortunately, a catastrophic knee injury derailed his career, but he never showed any interest in a comeback, causing Bellator president Scott Coker to question Dillon Danis' commitment.