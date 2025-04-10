"He didn’t win that fight" - Dominick Reyes drops bitter truth about Jon Jones rivalry ahead of UFC 314

Dominick Reyes recently doubled down on his claims of beating Jon Jones in the wake of his upcoming encounter at UFC 314. Reyes also believes most fans agree with his assessment of the fight with Jones.

Reyes is currently scheduled to kick off the main card of UFC 314 on April 12 with an encounter against Nikita Krylov. However, besides talking about his upcoming encounter at the UFC 314 media day, Reyes presented his opinion about his UFC 247 main event encounter with Jones once more.

This time, 'The Devastator' highlighted how Jones doesn't feel good about most fans viewing him as the defeated in their UFC 247 fight:

"He’s [Jones is] not happy that people forever are gonna say that he didn’t win that fight. That’s the bottom line."

Check out Dominick Reyes's comments below (04:16):

Reyes locked horns with Jones at the main event of UFC 247 with the latter's UFC light heavyweight gold on the line. Despite an evenly matched affair, Jones bagged a unanimous decision win at the end of the fight.

However, Jones' victory sparked a wave of controversy in the UFC community as a large chunk of fans viewed Reyes as the rightful victor of the encounter. 'The Devastator' has also claimed victory over Jones on multiple occasions to date.

Dominick Reyes wants a rematch against Jiri Prochazka and is eyeing a title shot in 2026

Dominick Reyes will walk into his upcoming encounter against Nikita Krylov with a two-fight winning streak. In a recent interview with DAZN, the Hesperia native expressed confidence about boosting the count of his consecutive wins to three at the end of his next encounter.

Reyes also detailed which way he would take after bagging a victory against Krylov at UFC 314. He expressed hope about receiving a title shot in 2026 by earning another victory after his UFC 314 encounter.

Reyes named Carlos Prates and Jiri Prochazka as potential rivals for his next fight after UFC 314. However, he looked a lot more inclined towards having a rematch with Prochazka instead of fighting Prates:

"I want to fight him because that was the most fun fight I ever had in my life. I'm not talking about winning or losing. I'm talking about being a warrior and enjoying the battle. I want to fight that battle again".

