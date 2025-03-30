Jon Jones fires savage retort at Dominick Reyes over lingering loss claims

Jon Jones responded to Dominick Reyes' latest claims that he should have won their fight five years ago.

In February 2020, Reyes received a light heavyweight title shot against Jones in the UFC 247 main event.

Reyes showcased a valiant effort before losing by unanimous decision, a result widely disputed amongst the MMA community.

The light heavyweight contender has continuously voiced his frustration with the decision, including the following recent quote from the 'Gypsy Tales Podcast':

"I'm mentally stronger than him, physically stronger than him, and I beat him... It's one of those things where you could spar, train with people, you've done those things, and you know who wins. It doesn't have to be judges. You know who won, he knows who won."

Jones responded on social media by saying:

"Dominick let's play a game of rock paper scissors. Best two out of three. That way you can finally possibly beat me at something -so I don't have to hear these stories 40 years from now."

Dominick Reyes never received an immediate rematch against Jon Jones. Instead, 'Bones' moved up to the heavyweight division in his next fight, defeating Ciryl Gane for the vacant UFC title.

Jones later extended his legacy by defending his heavyweight strap for the first time with a third-round TKO against Stipe Miocic.

As for Reyes, he suffered three consecutive TKO losses following his fight against Jones. The 35-year-old has since bounced back with KO/TKO wins against Dustin Jacoby and Anthony Smith.

Watch Reyes' comments about his fight with Jones below:

Dominick Reyes unlikely to receive opportunity to avenge controversial defeat against Jon Jones

Later this year, Jon Jones is expected to defend his heavyweight title in a unification bout against interim champion Tom Aspinall.

Jones has previously claimed he only has a few fights left before retirement. He also hasn't mentioned any possibility of moving back down to light heavyweight.

Therefore, Dominick Reyes will likely remain at light heavyweight and never receive an opportunity to avenge his defeat against Jones.

Reyes still has a path to UFC gold, starting with his fight against number eight-ranked Nikita Krylov on April 12 at UFC 314.

