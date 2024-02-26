“He is in a different dimension” – Zuhayr Al-Qahtani on boxing bout with Muay Thai specialist Mehdi Zatout at ONE 166

ONE Championship debutant Zuhayr Al-Qahtani is already locked and loaded for his impending catchweight boxing match with Muay Thai and kickboxing legend Mehdi Zatout on March 1 at ONE 166.

Al-Qahtani and Zatout are part of the stacked and historic event that will happen inside the Lusail Sports Arena in Qatar. It will be ONE Championship’s first live event in the country, and it will feature three world titles on the card.

Speaking to ONE Championship ahead of his promotional debut, Zuhayr Al-Qahtani had all the respect for Zatout because of what he accomplished, but he believes that ‘Diamond Heart’ will have a tough matchup in front of him because he will not have the luxury of using his powerful kicks under the boxing rules.

‘The Arabian Warrior’ declared:

“However, he’s coming up against a boxer. I do believe he is in a different dimension.”

The 34-year-old newcomer is an undefeated boxer with nine wins under his name. He was able to reach the pinnacle of success when he captured the WBC Middle East Championship in December 2019.

With all his achievements in the past, Al-Qahtani has proven that he is one of the finest martial artists from the Middle East and he hopes to carry that same reputation when ONE 166 comes to an end.

Zuhayr Al-Qahtani wants to prove that he is worthy of a place in the historic ONE 166 card

Al-Qahtani may not be on the same level of popularity as Zatout, but he is out to prove that he is worthy of his place at the loaded and ground-breaking event, thus proving that he can perform under the bright lights of the world stage.

The 34-year-old Saudi Arabian said:

“Having me on the bill is something that I find hard to explain before the fight. I may be able to explain in detail after the fight.”

ONE 166: Qatar is available live and for free to all Prime Video subscribers in North America on March 1.