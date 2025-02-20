"He could dislocate my hip" - Fans react as Alex Pereira leg kicks Moses the Jeweler for betting $40,000 against him in first Israel Adesanya fight

Moses the Jeweler paid a hefty price for betting against Alex Pereira in his first fight with Israel Adesanya. Not only did he lose money as 'Poatan' emerged victorious, but the Brazilian champion recently kicked him in the leg, sparking reactions from MMA fans worldwide.

Moses the Jeweler disclosed in a recent livestream with Pereira that he wagered $40,000 on then-middleweight champion Adesanya to defeat him at UFC 281 back in 2022. He responded comically when 'Poatan' kicked his thigh in the next frame.

Check out the incident below:

Fans soon rushed to the comments section to share their reactions.

One fan wrote:

''I'm pretty sure he could dislocate my hip throwing around 50% power''

Others commented:

''Israel really knocked out Alex Pereira . That really needs to be studied''

''Every time he leg kicks someone he says “HUH”

''Chama shutting bros leg down with 3% power''

Check out more reactions below:

Fan reactions [Screenshots courtesy: @HappyPunch on X]

Adesanya notably beat Pereira in their rematch in 2023, and the latter then moved up to light heavyweight, where he has since claimed the belt and defended it thrice.

Daniel Cormier previews the Alex Pereira vs. Magomed Ankalaev clash at UFC 313

Alex Pereira will look to defend his title for the fourth time when he takes on Magomed Ankalaev in the main event of UFC 313. The upcoming pay-per-view will take place on March 8 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Daniel Cormier recently claimed that Ankalaev might be Pereira's most challenging test yet in an episode of the Good Guy/Bad Guy podcast, saying:

''We all know Pereira has tremendous leg kicking ability. We’re going to see that guy [Ankalaev] that fought round four and five against Blachowicz. Especially as they’re watching their video footage and seeing that Blachowicz was able to hold Pereira down for extended periods of time. Pereira better get home. He needs to get home right now and make sure he’s locked in because he does have the hardest fight of his title reign to this point, I think.” [H/t: MMA Fighting]

Check out the full podcast below:

