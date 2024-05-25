“He doesn’t even have a solid chin” – Johan Ghazali questions Nguyen Tran Duy Nhat’s durability ahead of ONE 167 clash

17-year-old Malaysian teenage sensation 'Jojo' Johan Ghazali believes that all he needs to do is touch Nguyen Tran Duy Nhat with something solid and the Vietnamese veteran will come tumbling down like a stack of bricks.

Ghazali is known for his immense power. In five fights in ONE Championship, 'Jojo' has stopped four of his opponents with exciting finishes. It has made him a consistent bonus winner, and one of the most dangerous finishers in the world's largest martial arts organization.

Speaking to ONE Championship in a recent interview, a confident Ghazali said he will be looking to test Nguyen's chin when they meet early next month.

'Jojo' said:

"I respect him as a fighter and as an opponent, but I feel like he’s old, you know, and I think he doesn’t even have a solid chin. Hopefully, he’s out when I hit him just once."

Ghazali is set to lock horns with dangerous Vietnamese striker Nguyen Tran Duy Nhat at ONE 167: Tawanchai vs. Nattawut II on Prime Video.

The event broadcasts live from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

Fans in the United States and Canada can catch all the action live and free on Friday, June 7, in U.S. primetime, only on Amazon Prime Video.

Johan Ghazali ready for Nguyen Tran Duy Nhat's vaunted head kicks: "I've prepared for it"

Johan Ghazali said he and his team have identified Nguyen Tran Duy Nhat's deadliest weapon, and it's the Vietnamese veteran's head kicks.

The Malaysian star says he has trained to defend against it extensively during camp.

Speaking to ONE Championship, he said:

"You know, I’ve seen him throw a few head kicks, and they can get dangerous. But I’ve prepared for it. I’m ready for it. So we should have an answer for whatever he throws. We’re ready."