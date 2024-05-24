“One thing that stands out is his head kicks” - Johan Ghazali lists ‘versatile’ Nguyen Tran Duy Nhat’s greatest strength

Muay Thai sensation Johan Ghazali is expecting to be tested by versatile Vietnamese veteran Nguyen Tran Duy Nhat in their scheduled showdown next month.

'Jojo' is anticipating 'No. 1' to throw everything at him, including his crisp head kicks, which the 17-year-old fighter believes is the strongest suit of his opponent.

The two will collide at ONE 167: Tawanchai vs Nattawut on June 7 at the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, in a featured flyweight Muay Thai clash.

Speaking to ONE Championship in an interview, in line with his return to action, Johan Ghazali shared his thoughts on Nguyen and what he will be bringing come fight night, saying:

"I will say that he's really versatile. He has everything . He has hands, he has elbows, he has knees, he has kicks. But the one thing that stands out is his head kicks."

Heading into ONE 167, Johan Ghazali is packing a lot of momentum, winning all of his five fights since making his promotional debut in February last year. All of his victories came by knockout save for one.

Out to halt his impressive run is Nguyen, who is seeking to bounce back after absorbing a defeat in his last fight in December.

Nguyen sees younger self in Johan Ghazali

Nguyen Tran Duy Nhat, 35, sees his younger self in upcoming opponent Johan Ghazali, especially the teen sensation's aggressive style of fighting and go-getting mindset.

The Hochiminh City Muay Thai Team athlete shared this in an interview with BJPenn.com, ahead of his flyweight Muay Thai clash with 17-year-old Ghazali at ONE 167: Tawanchai vs Nattawut on June 7 in Thailand.

Nguyen said of 'Jojo':

"Johan is brave, aggressive, and puts a lot of pressure on his opponents. It reminds me of how I had fought in my younger years as a fighter."

Nguyen paraded his KO power in his first two fights in ONE Championship in 2019. But when he returned to compete in December last year he was stopped by veteran Bosnian-Canadian fighter Denis Puric in the second round of their catchweight Muay Thai clash.