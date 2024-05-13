“Fireworks are coming” - Teen phenom Johan Ghazali promises a barnburner against Nguyen Tran Duy Nhat at ONE 167

17-year phenom Johan Ghazali is ready to deliver another stellar performance when he steps back inside the Circle on Friday, June 7.

Emanating from Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, the budding Malaysian-American standout will look to land his sixth straight win under the ONE Championship banner when he meets Vietnamese standout Nguyen Tran Duy Nhat at ONE 167, airing exclusively on Amazon Prime Video in the U.S. and Canada.

"30 days until THE biggest fight of my career," Ghazali wrote on Instagram. "I will show that I belong alongside the legends of the sport. Win or lose just know fireworks are coming your way hahaaa lets gooo 50g's babyyyy."

Thus far, 'Jojo' has looked nothing short of spectacular, earning knockouts in four of his first five outings, including a 36-second finish over Edgar Tabares at ONE Fight Night 17 in December. However, Ghazali will face his toughest test yet against the five-time WMF world champion.

Johan Ghazali sticking to what he does best against Nguyen Tran Duy Nhat

Nguyen Tran Duy Nhat stormed into the ONE Championship with a pair of exciting back-to-back knockouts against Azwan Che Wil and Yuta Watanabe. The last time 'No. 1' stepped inside the Circle, he came up short against 'The Bosnian Menace' Denis Puric. It was the same night Ghazali bagged his latest victory.

Despite going down in the second round against Puric, Nguyen is confident of bouncing back and stopping the 17-year-old's hype train.

To ensure that doesn't happen, Johan Ghazali plans to stick to what he does best in hopes of putting out another fighter's lights on martial arts' biggest global stage.

"You already know what I'm gonna bring, knockout power. And I will be looking for another one against Nguyen. Win or lose, you know, I'm just gonna stick to my style to get the job done," said Johan Ghazali in an interview with Sportskeeda MMA.

ONE Championship fans in the United States and Canada can watch ONE 167 live and for free via Amazon Prime Video in U.S. primetime on Friday, June 7.