"Nothing tastes sweeter than a quick KO" - Hard-hitting teen Johan Ghazali wants to add Nguyen Tran Duy Nat to list of victims

ONE rising star Johan Ghazali has a reputation for ending fights swiftly and devastatingly. The 17-year-old flyweight Muay Thai wrecking ball already has four knockouts in the ONE umbrella, with two of those not even lasting a full minute.

'Jojo', who has become a fan-favorite, will make his first appearance of 2024 at ONE 167: Tawanchai vs Nattawut II on Prime Video.

Ghazali will be exchanging heavy blows with a fellow dynamic striker Nguyen Tran Duy Nhat on June 7, inside Bangkok's Impact Arena. In an interview with ONE Championship, the Malaysian-American star said he won't rule out another quick and brutal finish if 'No.1' lets his guard down:

"If the opportunity comes in the first 16 seconds, I won't think twice about taking it. I'll take it without a doubt. Nothing tastes sweeter than a quick KO."

Johan Ghazali, of course, introduced himself to ONE audience in the loudest manner possible last year, needing just 16 seconds to dispatch. Padetsuk Fairtex.

After a 4-0 run at ONE Friday Fights, the Rentap Muay Thai gym standout got called up to the Primetime card and did not disappoint.

Ghazali left plenty of jaws on the floor with his 36-second mauling of former flyweight Muay Thai world title challenger Edgar Tabares at ONE Fight Night 17 last December.

Let's see if the young phenom can pull off another stunning KO and take home another $50,000 performance bonus.

Chatri Sityodtong says Johan Ghazali has the potential for superstardom

Johan Ghazali's greatness at such a young age wasn't left unnoticed. Even ONE Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong agrees that big things are in store for 'Jojo' if he continues to traverse the right path.

Sityodtong, in an interview with ONE, even compared Ghazali to one of the promotion's biggest stars, saying:

"He potentially could be the next Rodtang, if he stays humble and hungry."

ONE 167 will air live on US Primetime, free of charge for Prime Video subscribers in the United States and Canada.