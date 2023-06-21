"He hasn't done sh*t" - Colby Covington shouldn't be next in line for title shot, claims top 10-ranked welterweight

According to Dana White, Colby Covington will be granted the next shot at the welterweight throne, but many believe he's undeserving. Not only are the fans outraged at the wrestler being gifted a title opportunity, but fellow fighters in his division are starting to talk about the injustice they are suffering.

Leon Edwards shocked the world, and later went on to defend his gold against a man many believed to be the greatest fighter in the world, Kamaru Usman. After claiming his two hard-fought wins, the champion publicly stated his disinterest in facing 'Chaos' and is also of the belief that he shouldn't be given a shot at gold.

During a recent interview with MiddleEasy, rising welterweight contender Geoff Neal shared his honest views on Colby Covington and revealed who should be fighting Leon Edwards instead.

"It's confusing. It's so annoying. I just wish he would fu**ing fight, it's our job to fight. I know there's like money, viewers, and all that sh*t [to worry about] but it's our job to fight... Belal [Muhammad] should be fighting for a title, I think. I think he's deserved it, I think he's earned it. In due time he might get there but we'll see how it plays out... I feel like the fight should make sense, Colby hasn't done anything to deserve another damn title shot. If I'm being honest, he hasn't done sh*t. He hasn't fought anybody, let him fight somebody else."

Colby Covington title shot: Taking a look at the controversial fighter's questionable title history

Colby Covington has long been considered one of the best welterweights in the business, but fans are beginning to question why he has been gifted so many title shots.

His first came on the back of a seven-fight win streak in which he captured the interim belt during that time. He was TKO'd with less than a minute left of the fight, and then went on to win just one more fight before being offered a second title shot.

After losing against Kamaru Usman on two championship occasions, Covington dominated Jorge Masvidal, went on a year-long hiatus from the octagon, and was once again given a title chance on the back of one win.

Poll : 0 votes