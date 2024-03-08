"He not even beating Curtis Blaydes" - Fans mock Tyson Fury for claiming he can "smash" Francis Ngannou's face in MMA 

Tyson Fury boldly asserted that he could shatter Francis Ngannou's face in a potential MMA showdown.

During a recent interview with Dazn Boxing, 'The Gypsy King' stated that after taking on Oleksandr Usyk for the undisputed heavyweight title in May, he would like to test his skill against the victor of the Anthony Joshua vs. Ngannou clash. However, the reigning WBC champion noted that he'd prefer 'AJ' to be the one delivering a lesson to his opponent:

"I want 'AJ' to give him [Ngannou] a beating because of how he conducts himself now [that] I have made him a few quid. It's crazy how money can change people, he was very humble when I fought him, and now he's a cocky guy or whatever."

He added:

"Beyond boxing, after I get with Usyk twice, if Ngannou wins, I wanna go in the cage with him with the small gloves on, 100%. Because he was talking sh*t yesterday that boxing protects me, and I don't think so, I think I'll smash his face in the cage."

Check out Tyson Fury's comments below:

Fans responded to Fury's claim of triumphing over the former UFC heavyweight champion in an MMA setting with a variety of reactions.

One fan wrote:

"He's not even beating Curtis Blaydes."

Another wrote:

"Nobody cares. You couldn’t smash his face in a boxing ring."

Check out some more reactions below:

Fury made an appearance at the press conference for the Joshua vs. Ngannou bout, where he engaged in a heated exchange with 'The Predator'. Ngannou claimed that he had won over the Brit in their previous encounter last October, prompting Fury to retaliate. The Cameroon-born fighter then asserted that Fury is only safe in the boxing ring and wouldn't stand a chance against him in an MMA fight.

Check out the exchange between Francis Ngannou and Tyson Fury below:

Why did Tyson Fury's fight against Oleksandr Usyk get postponed?

The highly anticipated clash between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk for the undisputed heavyweight title in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, was initially slated for Feb. 17. However, it faced a delay as a result of a cut above the Brit's eye sustained during a sparring session in the lead-up to the bout.

A statement issued by Queensberry Promotions revealed that the injury above Fury's right eye necessitated urgent medical attention and extensive stitching, ultimately leading to the cancellation of the fight last month.

Subsequently, it was disclosed that the historic bout has been rescheduled for May 18 at the same venue.